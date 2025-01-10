PEMCO Poll: Nearly Two-Thirds Of Northwest Drivers Say They’Re Comfortable Driving In Snow And Ice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Confidence runs high despite challenging winter conditions

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Pacific Northwest welcomes winter weather, drivers across the region are anticipating snow and ice on the roads – and many feel ready to tackle the challenge. A recent poll from PEMCO Mutual Insurance reveals that nearly two-thirds (59%) of Northwest drivers report feeling comfortable driving in snow and ice.

PEMCO's poll questioned Washington and Oregon drivers' perceptions about their own driving skills and those of fellow drivers. A vast majority of the poll respondents (81%) believe that, when it comes to navigating treacherous snowy or icy roads, they're just as or even more skilled than other drivers.

Many credit their confidence to prior experience, with 64% saying they've driven in snowy or icy conditions in other regions. More than half (58%) claim they're simply more cautious than their fellow drivers.

Confidence is consistent across the region, with no significant difference between drivers in Eastern and Western Washington – despite different snowfall in these regions. Poll results differed widely between men and women, however: 37% of men reported feeling very comfortable driving in snowy or icy conditions, compared to just 20% of women.

Confidence also plays a role in commuting decisions, with many Northwest drivers opting to drive themselves rather than rely on public transportation or carpools. Half of all respondents say they still feel compelled to commute to work during snowy or icy conditions.

“It's great to see that Pacific Northwest drivers feel ready to handle whatever winter throws at them,” said Jennifer Hawton, spokesperson for PEMCO Mutual Insurance.“No matter your skill level, take some time before the cold snap begins to prepare yourself and your vehicle – whether that's getting new snow tires or prepping an emergency bag to keep in your car, preparation can make the difference of getting back home safely.”

