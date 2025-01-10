Hermès International: Situation Of The Liquidity Contract As Of December 31, 2024
Date
1/10/2025 12:15:56 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
|
Paris, 10 January 2025
| HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
| In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2024, amounted to:
| . 665 shares Hermès International
| . €24,002,097
| During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:
| Buy: 74,349 shares, (3,279 transactions) €154,427,181
| Sell: 76,039 shares, (3,340 transactions) €158,887,483
|
| As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2024) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
| . 2,355 shares Hermès International
| . €19,208,569
| During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:
| Buy: 36,950 shares, (1,550 transactions) €76,194,607
| Sell: 37,015 shares, (1,813 transactions) €76,196,921
|
|
| As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
| . 496 shares Hermès International
| . €18,278,671
|
| As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
| . 9,166 shares Hermès International
| . €10,762,173
Attachment
Hermes_20250110_halfyearlysituationoftheliquiditycontract_en.
MENAFN10012025004107003653ID1109077281
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.