Hermès International: Situation Of The Liquidity Contract As Of December 31, 2024


1/10/2025 12:15:56 PM

Paris, 10 January 2025
HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2024, amounted to:
. 665 shares Hermès International
. €24,002,097
During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:
Buy: 74,349 shares, (3,279 transactions) €154,427,181
Sell: 76,039 shares, (3,340 transactions) €158,887,483
As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2024) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
. 2,355 shares Hermès International
. €19,208,569
During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:
Buy: 36,950 shares, (1,550 transactions) €76,194,607
Sell: 37,015 shares, (1,813 transactions) €76,196,921
As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
. 496 shares Hermès International
. €18,278,671
As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
. 9,166 shares Hermès International
. €10,762,173

