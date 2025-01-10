(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-traffic medical settings, hotels, and corporate campuses increasingly deploy specialized disinfecting bots. Continuous AI-driven enhancements boost efficiency while durable hardware coatings ensure reliability. Growing multi-robot management and advanced connectivity solutions further shape the market's rapid global expansion. New Delhi, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sanitization robots is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 6,937.14 million by 2033 from US$ 1,415.61 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 19.80% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The sanitization robots market has secured a noteworthy position amid various industries seeking contact-free disinfection solutions that reduce reliance on traditional manual cleaning. Organizations confront heightened hygiene requirements and have responded by embracing automated disinfection devices that minimize human contact while delivering consistent outcomes. Xenex recently introduced five new LightStrike sanitizing models adopted by fifteen UK hospitals, strengthening confidence in UV-based technology. TMiRob shipped eight upgraded disinfection units to municipal healthcare facilities in Denmark earlier this year, underscoring the region's pursuit of advanced robotic hygiene. Download Free Sample Copy @ Meanwhile, Blue Ocean Robotics drew attention with 12 specialized UV-based robots deployed across nine clinics in the United Arab Emirates sanitization robots market, revealing a strong inclination to adopt automated sanitization solutions. UVD Robots unveiled 40 improved devices now operating in 25 hospitals throughout Germany, highlighting Europe's increasing resolve to limit pathogen exposure proactively. Chinese producer Keenon Robotics released four user-friendly disinfecting models specifically for restaurant operations in five bustling urban centers. India moved forward with incorporating robotic cleaning in at least 20 major hospitals beginning in January 2023, reducing frontline worker exposure. Japan demonstrated a governmental commitment by launching nine programs funded to install robots at crowded public transit sites. Canada installed five advanced robots across three prominent universities to enhance campus hygiene, while France established eleven robotic protocols designed for high-traffic healthcare environments. The adoption scope in the sanitization robots market now extends from hospital corridors to restaurant dining halls, campus hallways, and transportation facilities worldwide. Notably, more than thirteen nursing centers across the United States integrated advanced automated units in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting the eagerness to minimize contamination risks in long-term care environments. Such devices often employ ultraviolet light, electrostatic spraying, or a combination of both, catering to diverse operational needs. Reports show that frequent software updates and ease of maneuverability are appealing to end users, further stimulating interest in these solutions. In addition, growing acceptance in culinary, educational, and transit domains has inspired manufacturers to diversify their product lines. Key Findings in Sanitization Robots Market

Demand for Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots is Growing Rapidly

Ultraviolet light disinfection robots are gaining fastest attention among end users across sanitization robots market, propelled by their capability to eliminate harmful microorganisms without using chemical-based cleaning agents. Early in the year, UVD Robots placed nine newly refined UV systems in specialized hospital wings across Sweden, prompting local facilities to praise the rapid turnaround in patient room turnover. Meanwhile, Xenex distributed seven LightStrike units to three commercial buildings in Australia, reflecting a shift toward more extensive use of germicidal UV for non-healthcare purposes. Blue Ocean Robotics equipped six cutting-edge UV-based machines at two large-scale distribution centers in Austria, supporting thorough decontamination routines in logistics settings. TMiRob registered four high-intensity devices on industrial sites in Belgium, with managers highlighting these deployments as instrumental in maintaining strict safety standards. In Japan, Keenon Robotics implemented five enhanced UV robots at three government event venues, fostering cleaner public engagement areas. Savioke, known for service robots, released four units to address sanitation needs in two major US-based corporate complexes.

Much of this enthusiasm for UV-based robots stems from their ability to reach tight spaces and disinfect surfaces quickly. In 2024, officials at five large Singaporean hospitals have relied on Xenex's germicidal models for routine cleaning of isolation wards, while three Canadian airports have installed two advanced TMiRob units each for thorough nighttime disinfection. Hong Kong's transport hubs, eager to maintain minimal contamination in busy terminals, absorbed six updated machines from UVD Robots to enhance coverage in waiting lounges. By employing highly controlled UV light technology, these robots reduce the necessity for chemical disinfection rounds. Healthcare managers, warehouse supervisors, and public facility administrators are increasingly leaning on UV-based systems for robust environmental cleanliness. This widespread adoption indicates a clear priority on swift and reliable pathogen eradication, devoid of extra chemical residues, across multiple sectors that demand stringent hygiene protocols.

Semi-Autonomous Technology Shaping Major Breakthroughs In Disinfection Operations

Semi-autonomous sanitization robots market are defining a new standard in 2024, thanks to their precise navigation systems and optimized cleaning algorithms. Manufacturers like TMiRob deployed ten advanced semi-autonomous models at five European research laboratories, ensuring that frequent surface disinfection occurs with minimal human oversight. Xenex contributed to the rising appeal of such robots by integrating improved sensors in six units used across two Japanese auto manufacturing plants, enabling targeted cleaning of production lines. Several US-based pharmaceutical firms brought in four semi-autonomous disinfection kits by Blue Ocean Robotics to support sterility in sensitive production spaces, particularly where consistent sanitizing intervals are critical. Savioke's technicians helped upgrade three robots utilized in Spanish hospitals, offering more consistent coverage and fewer collisions with staff. Keenon Robotics applied two fresh sensor packages to boost performance in software testing environments across India, reducing manual intervention by a tangible margin. UVD Robots placed five mid-scale autonomous navigation modules in French diagnostic centers, emphasizing reliable oversight in busy clinical workflows.

The heightened interest in this technology in the sanitization robots market stems from the balance between rigorous cleaning and streamlined operator involvement. In 2024, multiple hotel chains in the United Arab Emirates incorporated three semi-autonomous machines, utilizing them to disinfect lobbies and guest corridors at regular intervals. Taiwan's electronics industry adopted four next-generation disinfection robots from TMiRob for post-shift maintenance, prioritizing efficiency across large production floors. In South Korea sanitization robots market, corporate offices invested in five Keenon Robotics devices to handle after-hours cleaning across cubicles and high-contact meeting rooms. The shift toward semi-autonomous setups is gaining traction because it reduces labor costs, minimizes manual hazard exposure, and leverages AI-driven intelligence for smoother navigation. Operators find this approach particularly effective in settings that require near-constant disinfection, avoiding disruption to routine business activities and promoting better resource allocation in both industrial and consumer-oriented environments.

Healthcare Facilities are the Largest Consumers of Sanitization Robots Globally

Healthcare settings continue to rank as the most critical adopters of sanitization robots market, driven largely by the need to uphold strict infection control. In Spain, ten major public hospitals replaced older cleaning systems with new-generation UVD Robots, boosting disinfection cycles in operating rooms and ICU wards. German authorities confirmed that six specialized pediatric centers purchased Keenon Robotics solutions for sensitive neonatal units, aiming to diminish the presence of potential pathogens. Blue Ocean Robotics simultaneously deployed four advanced units for cardiac wards in two prominent Dutch institutions, supporting a safer environment for patients recovering from surgery. Savioke addressed hospital overflow concerns by delivering five compact disinfection robots to three small-scale clinics in Portugal, highlighting the devices' effectiveness in crowded corridors. TMiRob ensured that seven large French hospitals integrated fully automated scheduling for their disinfecting fleets, lowering the need for manual oversight. Meanwhile, Xenex focused on oncology departments by arranging four advanced LightStrike models across two leading facilities in the United Kingdom.

What makes healthcare the prime sector for sanitization robots market is the dire need to curb hospital-acquired infections while ensuring the health of frontline workers. In 2024, government officials in Italy confirmed the introduction of four specialized disinfection robots for regional health centers, targeting higher-touch communal areas. Similarly, five cancer treatment centers in Canada upgraded departments with next-tier UVD Robots, supporting more frequent sterilization between patient visits. Saudi Arabia's national health service also embraced six advanced Keenon Robotics units to enhance cleanliness standards in post-surgery spaces, conceding that reliance on human-only solutions can be taxing and less consistent. These units, guided by straightforward control interfaces, have demonstrated reliable performance through repeated procedures. By reducing direct contact between cleaning staff and infection-prone zones, they help preserve workforce safety and streamline workflows, reflecting an unyielding commitment to safe, hygienic patient care.

Asia Pacific is a Rising Star in Sanitization Robots Market

Asia Pacific stands out in 2024 as a region experiencing surging interest in sanitization robots market across multiple industries. In China, Xiaodong Robotics placed eight advanced disinfecting units in newly built quarantine stations, reinforcing efforts to maintain strict cleanliness. India, similarly, opted for five high-functioning UVD Robots at three nationwide airport terminals, highlighting a commitment to safer travel environments. South Korea introduced four newly certified TMiRob devices at two logistics hubs, indicating the logistical realm's inclination toward contact-free disinfection. Japan saw Keenon Robotics install six specialized UV machines across government administrative offices, aiming to maintain orderly public services. Southeast Asia is also making swift progress, with Savioke supplying five robots for a chain of large hotels in Thailand, tackling the challenge of preserving high sanitation standards for international visitors. Meanwhile, Australia capitalized on Blue Ocean Robotics by incorporating seven advanced devices designated for public library facilities in two major cities.

Many APAC policymakers encourage robotic deployment in the sanitization robots market to confront labor shortages and uphold stricter hygiene protocols. In 2024, Malaysia's primary healthcare authority mandated the use of four advanced Xenex models in select facilities, illustrating the official endorsement of autonomous sanitization strategies. Indonesia's education board, confronted with school density, implemented three TMiRob units in two pilot institutions, identifying them as a top resource for daily classroom disinfection routines. Singapore integrated five Keenon Robotics systems in leading shopping complexes, stepping up protective measures for bustling commercial hubs. The Philippines upgraded airport maintenance operations with six additional UVD Robots, urging faster turnover of passenger areas. Operators find Asia Pacific particularly suitable for large-scale robotic adoption, given the region's ample industrial, corporate, and public-service infrastructure. Each of these deployments underscores how safety-conscious institutions in the sanitization robots market are actively refining their cleaning practices, emphasizing robust sanitization protocols to meet the demands of 2024's evolving hygiene priorities.

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type



Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots Disinfectant Spraying Robots

By Technology



Semi-Autonomous Fully Autonomous

By Connectivity



Bluetooth

Wi-Fi Others

By Organization Size



Small & Medium Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By End user



Healthcare Facilities

Manufacturing Companies

Transportation

Shopping Centers & Malls

Hospitality Others (Office Buildings, Residential Facilities, etc.)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

