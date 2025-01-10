ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Astrazeneca

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In AstraZenecaTo Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: AZN) and reminds investors of the Feb. 21, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that (1) AstraZeneca engaged in insurance fraud in China; (2) as a result, AstraZeneca faced heightened legal exposure in China, which eventually resulted in the AstraZeneca China President being detained by Chinese law enforcement authorities; (3) as a result, AstraZeneca understated its legal risks; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, could materially harm AstraZeneca's business activities in China; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On October 30, 2024, AstraZeneca announced that Leon Wang, Executive Vice President International and AstraZeneca China President, was "cooperating with an ongoing investigation by Chinese authorities."

On this news, AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares ("ADS") fell 3.1% on October 30, 2024.

Then, on November 5, 2024, Yicai Global published an article entitled "AstraZeneca Insurance Fraud Involves Dozens of Senior Executives in China, Source Says." This article stated that "[d]ozens of senior executives at AstraZeneca China have been implicated in an ongoing insurance fraud case as of last week, according to a person familiar with the matter." Further, it stated that "[o]ver the past three years, insurance fraud cases involving AstraZeneca have surfaced in Shenzhen as well as the provinces of Fujian and Jiangxi. [. . .] These cases amount to the largest insurance fraud in the nation's pharmaceutical sector for years, a person familiar with the matter pointed out."

On this news, AstraZeneca ADSs fell a further 7.2% on November 5, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

