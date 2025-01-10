Viveev's 600Kw Ultra Slim Charger Selected For If Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

viveEV

The powerful viveEV 640kW Ultra Slim

viveEV announces its 600kW Ultra Slim electric EV charger has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious iF Design Award in Germany.

- Jason Kim, CEODALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- viveEV , a leader in innovative electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is proud to announce that its 600kW Ultra Slim electric EV charger has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious iF Design Award . Established in Germany, the iF Design Award is one of the most internationally recognized honors, celebrating exceptional achievements in design and innovation.The 600kW Ultra Slim Charger embodies viveEV's core values of reliability, user convenience, and innovation. Designed with both technical functionality and aesthetics in mind, the charger offers advanced features such as:.Enhanced Durability: A slated front panel with filters protects against dust and rainwater channels to extend the product's lifespan..Accessibility: A user-friendly interface positioned at an accessible height of 47 inches or lower, ensuring compliance with ADA standards..Nighttime Visibility: LED lighting and prominent“EV” labels improve usability in low-light conditions..Space-Efficient Design: A compact footprint of 28.15 x 6.85 inches allows for installation in tight spaces, making it ideal for urban environments, commercial sites, and residential complexes.Jason Kim, CEO of viveEV, expressed his excitement about the nomination, stating:"We're thrilled to share that our 600kW Ultra Slim Charger has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious iF Design Award. This recognition not only underscores viveEV's commitment to design and innovation but also highlights the unique philosophy that sets our products apart. At viveEV, we believe great design is about more than aesthetics-it's about creating solutions that enhance reliability, user experience, and sustainability.”This recognition reinforces viveEV's reputation as a pioneer in the EV charging industry, demonstrating its dedication to crafting solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern electric vehicle users.Yesol Hwang, Product Designer for viveEV offered these comments:“We are excited about being a finalist for the iF Award for our 600kW Ultra Slim Charger. This is not just a charging tool-it's a comprehensive solution designed to simplify the EV lifestyle. This is a smart choice for the future. It's a product that enhances EV ownership while contributing to a more sustainable world-a vision we share with our customers and partners alike.”The winners of the iF Design Award will be announced in February, and viveEV is honored to stand alongside other trailblazing innovators in this globally respected competition.Each year, the Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD, recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design since 1954. The award honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture, and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI).For more information about viveEV's 600kW Ultra Slim Charger and its design philosophy, please visit viveEV.###About viveEV ChargingviveEV Charging, a member of the PNE Systems and Wonik PNE family, is a premier manufacturer and provider of advanced electric vehicle charging solutions. Known for its cutting-edge technology, commitment to reliability, and sleek design, viveEV offers a complete suite of solutions, from high-efficiency Level 2 and DCFC chargers to full-service installation and support. With nearly two decades of experience and over 15,000 chargers deployed globally, viveEV is dedicated to empowering the transition to a sustainable future with EV charging solutions that meet the growing demands of businesses, property owners and fleet operators. Through continuous innovation and a customer-first approach, viveEV is driving progress in the EV industry by making reliable, high-performance charging accessible across the U.S.

Jon Myers

viveEV

+1 916-747-8898

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.