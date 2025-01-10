New Seventh Generation Impact Report Shows Decreased Carbon Footprint, Power Of Brand Advocacy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report measures the brand's progress against sustainability commitments and underscores an ongoing focus on decarbonization

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare company and green products leader Seventh Generation today launched its 2023 Impact Report , outlining progress against its commitment to decrease the climate impacts of its products and business operations. The report not only shows where the brand stands in relation to its Science Based Climate Target, but also offers a look at how the Seventh Generation vision – to consider its impact on the next seven generations – comes through across its products portfolio, the business decisions it makes, and its work in advocacy and philanthropy.

Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent Sheets - Free & Clear

Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent Sheets - Fresh Lavender Scent

Seventh Generation Triple Action Dishwasher Detergent Packs

"Seventh Generation has a longstanding commitment to transparency – from our first impact report in 2004 to the launch of our industry-first reporting framework and methodology, Climate Fingerprints ," said Ashley Orgain, Chief Impact Officer, Seventh Generation. "We are certainly proud of the progress we've made, as evidenced in the report, but we remain even more dedicated to naming and tackling the challenges that are still ahead of us in meeting our 2030 goals, including plastic reduction."

Key report highlights include Seventh Generation's progress in:



Shrinking its Carbon Footprint: Seventh Generation made early progress on its 2030 Science Based Climate Target (2012 baseline), reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 100% through partnership with its electric and gas utilities and procurement of clean energy. While Seventh Generation's footprint is almost entirely Scope 3 emissions, and consumer use represents 93% of those emissions, in 2023 the brand's efforts yielded important progress. Absolute emissions shrank by 18% from 2022, and for the first time since Seventh Generation set its Science Based Climate Target, they were lower than the 2012 baseline by 4%.

Decarbonizing its Finances: In 2022, Seventh Generation became the first company to publicly disclose its financed emissions. While its banking relationships are under the purview of its parent company, in the past year Seventh Generation has engaged Unilever in undergoing an audit of its own financed emissions, including commissioning a report and joint review. Leveraging Advocacy to Make Polluters Pay: Through partnership with advocacy coalitions in both its home state of Vermont, and across Lake Champlain in New York State, Seventh Generation supported the passage of policy designed to hold the biggest greenhouse gas polluters in each state accountable for funding needed climate resilience and mitigation. Seventh Generation supported the passage of the Climate Change Superfund Act Vermont , with New York State following suit.

"Looking at our 2023 progress, we are proud of the recent the strides made across not only our footprint, but through the work we've done as advocates, as well, driving critical policy change," said Kate Ogden, Head of Advocacy and Movement Building, Seventh Generation. "That said, we know our work and that of the industry at large is far from over to meet the urgency of the climate crisis we face. We will continue to hold ourselves and our peers accountable."

From these findings, Seventh Generation continues its mission to lead by example in sustainable, equitable business. The organization will continue activating its other Climate Fingerprints, such as financed emissions and investments that have the potential to make industry-level impact, including regenerative palm. In addition, Seventh Generation is thinking critically about its targets and will use the five-year mandatory review of its Science Based Climate Target to ensure the organization continues to meet its full climate action potential.

For the full report, please visit:





About Seventh Generation

For more than 30 years, it's been Seventh Generation's mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and effective household products. Our products are solutions for the air, surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home -- and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of laundry, dish and household cleaners, plus recycled paper products and recycled plastic trash bags. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation products, to find store locations, and explore the company's website visit

.

SOURCE Seventh Generation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED