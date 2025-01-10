SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum hardware and software products, in collaboration with its parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”), to organize a thought-provoking roundtable on January 22, 2025 in Davos focused on“Cybersecurity in a Post-Quantum AI Era: What Happens When You Mix Generative AI with Quantum Computing?”

Roundtable Details

Location: Morosani Schweizerhof, Promenade 50, 7270 Davos, Switzerland

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 10:30 am CET – 2:00 pm CET

Introduction

Roundtable experts invited to participate at this event are at the forefront of the quantum and post-quantum transformation, delivering advanced quantum-resistant solutions to safeguard data and systems today against the quantum challenges of tomorrow.

This roundtable will debate and clarify recent comments suggesting that quantum computing technology may not become“very useful” for another 15-30 years. While such a timeline implies that the full potential of quantum computing is still distant, the imminent threat posed by future quantum computers to classical cryptographic systems cannot be ignored. Organizations must act now to adopt post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions to secure their data and systems against potential traditional and quantum-based cyberattacks.

SEALSQ, a pioneer in post-quantum cryptography, has been leading this charge with innovations that provide end-to-end encryption and data protection. These advancements ensure that businesses and governments can transition seamlessly to a quantum-safe era.

The Quantum Computing Challenge

Quantum computing's unparalleled processing capabilities promise to revolutionize problem-solving across industries. However, they also pose a significant threat to current encryption systems, which could become obsolete in a post-quantum world. As organizations race to develop quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions, the stakes have never been higher for safeguarding sensitive data.

Generative AI: Innovation and Threats

Generative AI is redefining creativity and automation but also introducing new vulnerabilities. While it can enhance cybersecurity by identifying and mitigating risks, it can equally be exploited to automate and scale cyberattacks. The dual-edged nature of this technology demands urgent regulatory and ethical frameworks.

Quantum-AI Convergence: A New Frontier

The fusion of quantum computing and generative AI promises groundbreaking advancements across healthcare, finance, climate science, and beyond. However, this convergence amplifies risks, such as the creation of quantum-resistant malware and deepfake cyber tools, threatening global security. This panel will examine how governments, industries, and institutions must adapt to these rapidly evolving technologies.

Panel Highlights

The roundtable will address critical questions, including:

. How can we secure data when current encryption becomes ineffective?

. What role will AI play in the defense against quantum threats?

. How should industries balance innovation with security in this new era?

Esteemed Speakers

The panel features distinguished thought leaders from diverse sectors:

. Carlos Creus Moreira – Founder, Chairman, and CEO at WISeKey

. David Fergusson – Executive Managing Director, Generational Equity

. Ruma Bose – Chief Growth Officer, Clearco

. Philippe Monnier – President, Swiss International Society

. Mark Minevich – President, Going Global Ventures

. Grant Bourzikas – Chief Security Officer, Cloudflare

. Cristina Dolan – MIT Alum and Cybersecurity Expert

. Florian Schütz – Director, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

. Morton Swimmer – Principal Threat Researcher, Trend Micro

. Mark Hughes – Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services

. Bernard Vian – General Manager, SEALSQ France

Why Attend?

Join global leaders and experts to explore the opportunities, risks, and necessary safeguards for navigating the dawn of the post-quantum AI era. Be part of shaping the cybersecurity strategies that will define the future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

