US President-Elect Donald Trump Sentenced To Unconditional Discharge In Hush Money Case

US President-elect Donald was sentenced to an 'unconditional discharge' on Friday ahead of his second term in office. The development came nearly a year after he was convicted for falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star. The verdict will mean no jail time, no probation and no fines for Trump - but places a judgment of guilt on his permanent record.

Trump called his conviction a 'political witch-hunt' and a 'disgrace to the system' as he appeared via video. He also claimed that the case had been pursued to 'damage his reputation' and make him lose the US Presidential elections.

“This has been a very terrible experience. I think it's been a tremendous setback for New York, the New York court system. This is a case that Alvin Bragg did not want to bring...from what I read and what I hear, inappropriately handled before he got there. I called a legal fee a legal expense and for this, I got indicted. It's incredible, actually,” he said.

Trump appeared virtually from Florida and sat silently without responding to a greeting from Merchan. Lawyers flanked the incoming POTUS on TV screens beamed to the courtroom with two American flags in the background. He was also seen wearing a red tie with white stripes.

What exactly is the case?

Trump was convicted in May 2024 on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The jury found that he falsified records kept by his company to hide the purpose of reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who had made a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 campaign to silence her claim of an extramarital sexual encounter.

