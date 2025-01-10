OIC Launches Initiatives For Scientific Progress In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha during his visit to OIC's Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) here in Islamabad on Friday launched initiatives for scientific and technological progress.

Alongside Pakistan's for Science, Technology, and Education, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui; the Secretary General of the OIC launched the COMSTECH Expert Service for Technological Cooperation.

This strategic initiative is designed to enhance technological self-reliance, foster sustainable development, and mitigate brain drain within OIC member states. The program aims to mobilize expertise from across the Muslim world to address pressing challenges in healthcare, agriculture, energy, and education, embodying the spirit of collaboration and mutual progress among OIC countries.

In his address on the occasion, Taha emphasized the importance of collaboration among OIC member states in the critical fields of science and technology to overcome the key challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah. He also commended the COMSTECH Fellowships and Scholarships Program for Palestinian nationals, praising its profound impact on empowering Palestinian youth through education and skill development.

This initiative reflects the OIC's commitment to uplifting disadvantaged communities, he added. "COMSTECH is a beacon of hope, empowering individuals and communities through groundbreaking initiatives. I urge all member states to support and actively engage in these programs to collectively create a brighter and more prosperous future for the OIC community," he concluded.

On his part, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science, Technology, and Education reaffirmed the importance of science and technology as fundamental pillars for sustainable development within the OIC. He termed the launch of the COMSTECH Expert Service as a pivotal step in uniting expertise across the Muslim world to address shared challenges and build resilience.

Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, Dr. Iqbal Choudhary highlighted the organization's efforts in fostering collaboration, building capacities, and promoting scientific excellence among OIC member states. He noted that COMSTECH's initiatives have empowered researchers, fostered innovation networks, and driven advancements in critical areas, with a particular focus on Africa and Palestine.

The high-profile event was attended by Assistant Secretary Generals of the OIC, Ambassadors of OIC member states, diplomats, vice-chancellors, government officials, scientists, and researchers from various OIC countries. (end)

sbk









MENAFN10012025000071011013ID1109077028