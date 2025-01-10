Kuehn Law Encourages VINC, NEUE, GETY, And CLBR Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Vincerx Pharma, (NASDAQ: VINC) Click to Take Action



Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Oqory, Inc. Vincerx equity holders will hold about 5% of the combined company.

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE: NEUE) Click to Take Action



NeueHealth, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of New Enterprise Associates for $7.33 per share in cash. Upon completing the transaction, NeueHealth will become privately held.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Click to Take Action



Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Shutterstock. The combined company, with an estimated enterprise value of $3.7 billion, will be named Getty Images Holdings, Inc. and will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GETY”.

Colombier Acquisition Corp, II (NYSE: CLBR) Click to Take Action



Colombier Acquisition Corp, II (NYSE: CLBR) entered a merger agreement with Metroplex Trading Company, LLC (GrabAGun). The proposed transaction, valued at $150 million allocates $100 million I stock of the combined company and $50 million in cash to the current equity holders of GrabAGun).

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.TM

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

