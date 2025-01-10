2024 Consumer Report: Global Food And Beverage Brands Advocate For Sugar Reduction To Meet Consumer Health Demands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Sugar Reduction in Consumer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The food and beverage is undergoing a pivotal transformation as leading global brands are actively implementing sugar reduction strategies in their product lines. This concerted effort is in response to the growing trend of health-conscious consumers who prioritize reduced sugar content in their diets. Brands are collaborating with entities and expert organizations to align their offerings with the nutritional requirements that suggest daily sugar intake limitations.

Sweetening the Market with Innovative Solutions

Consumer preferences are driving the impetus for change, with a significant proportion of shoppers worldwide emphasizing the importance of low-sugar and sugar-free products when making purchases. In acknowledgment of these preferences, industry giants are formulating ambitious goals to amplify their selection of reduced sugar products. They are turning towards high-intensity sweeteners as a viable solution to maintain taste while lowering the sugar content.

Long-Term Vision: Embracing Technological Investments

The future success of sugar reduction efforts is heavily reliant on technological advancements. Investments are being channeled into the research and development of more effective sweeteners to enhance flavors and ensure affordability. Innovations like AI are paving the way for efficient sweetener extraction processes and for uncovering the optimal blend of sweetness that replicates traditional sugar without compromising on the quality of taste and texture.

Regulatory Environment: A Catalyzing Force

The role of government policies is significant in shaping the sugar reduction landscape. Anticipation of more stringent regulations on sugar content is prompting companies to allocate more resources to the discovery and utilization of alternative ingredients. Such measures are preventative steps to comply with potential legislative changes and to avoid any resultant fines or penalties, thus ensuring market competitiveness and adherence to public health guidelines.

In conclusion, the movement towards sugar-reduced products is a dynamic and consumer-driven theme that is receiving increased focus from the food and beverage industry. With strategic collaborations, innovative R&D, and adaptive measures to potential regulatory shifts, the sector is poised for continued evolution aligned with consumer health trends.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Related reports

Report type

Players

Thematic Briefing

What does the sugar reduction theme look like in 2024?

Sugar reduction in the food industry

Sugar reduction in the non-alcoholic drinks industry

Sugar reduction in the foodservice industry

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Growth of reduced sugar grocery food and beverage products

Category growth for reduced sugar grocery food and beverage products

Foodservice online menu landscape

Use cases

Kirin and FANCL Calolimit Apple Sparkling

General Mills Nature Valley savory range

Chipotle low and no sugar soda partnerships

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Value Chain

Suppliers

Manufacturers

Regulation

Policies and regulations

Sugar taxes

Advertising restrictions

Consumer behavior

Health consciousness

Moderation

Accessibility preference

Technology

Synthetic alternatives

Food processing innovations

Digital lifestyles

Sub-trends

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Non-alcoholic beverage sector scorecard

Who's who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Risk screen

Confectionery and snacks sector scorecard

Who's who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Risk screen

Glossary

Further Reading

The analyst reports

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Analyst Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



PepsiCo

Nongfu Spring

Danone

Nestlé

Asahi

Kirin Holdings

Unilever

Ito En

Keurig Dr Pepper

Coca-Cola

Britvic

Kraft Heinz

General Mills

Cloetta

Hershey

Lindt

Mondelēz

PVM Morinaga

