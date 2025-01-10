(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heart Failure: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Analysis - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the heart failure market through 2032.

The analyst estimates sales of HF therapeutics to be approximately $13.5 billion across the 7MM in 2022. By 2032, The analyst expects the HF market to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, reaching sales of $33.7 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Major drivers of HF market growth over the forecast period are the:



Anticipated expanded indication for Bayer's Kerendia (finerenone)

Launch of several oral and injectable agents Increase in the global prevalence of chronic HF

Major barriers that will restrict the growth of the HF market during the forecast period are the:



High price of recently developed HF therapies

General reluctance of cardiologists and other physicians to adopt and prescribe new HF therapies Widespread use of generic HF drugs, making it difficult for high-priced branded therapies to penetrate the market

Scope



Overview of heart failure, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized heart failure therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2022 to 2032.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the heart failure therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for heart failure treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled. Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global heart failure therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM heart failure therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM heart failure therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Heart Failure: Executive Summary - Updated October 2024, Based on Events up to October 24, 2024

1.1 The HF market will exhibit strong growth between 2022 and 2032

1.2 Label expansions of CV drugs will fuel market growth

1.3 Unmet needs remain in the HF market despite the availability of well-established therapies

1.4 Injectable agents will dominate the HF market

1.5 What do physicians think?

2 Introduction - Updated October 2024, Based on Events up to October 24, 2024

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.1.3 Biomarkers/targets of interest

3.2 Classification or staging systems

3.3 Prognosis

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 Forecast methodology

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for HF (2022-32)

4.6 Discussion

5 Disease Management - Updated October 2024, Based on Events up to October 24, 2024

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management

6 Current Treatment Options - Updated October 2024, Based on Events up to October 24, 2024

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment - Updated October 2024, Based on Events up to October 24, 2024

7.1 Overview

7.2 Lack of therapies for HF with preserved ejection fraction patients

7.3 Lack of therapies for acute HF

7.4 Compliance and optimal management of HF treatments

7.5 Preventative therapies for patients at risk of developing HF

8 R&D Strategies - Updated October 2024, Based on Events up to October 24, 2024

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Label expansion for therapies approved for other indications

8.1.2 Mergers and acquisitions to expand the product pipeline

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Clinical endpoints for HF

8.2.2 Inclusion and exclusion criteria

9 Pipeline Assessment - Updated October 2024, Based on Events up to October 24, 2024

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis - Updated October 2024, Based on Events up to October 24, 2024

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

11 Current and Future Players - Updated October 2024, Based on Events up to October 24, 2024

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends

12 Market Outlook - Updated October 2024, Based on Events up to October 24, 2024

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan

13 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amgen

Bayer

Zensun

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lexicon

CSL Vifor

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Mesoblast

BioCardia

Eris LifeSciences Cytokinetics

