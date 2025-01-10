MVNO Services Market Trends And Investment Opportunities To 2028, Featuring Strategic & Financial Analysis Of 20 Industry Giants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Virtual Operator (MVNO) Services 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market is forecasted to grow by USD 17.8 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of the MVNO model by telecom companies, growing demand for mobile data and other value-added services, and technological advances in MVNO services.

The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market is segmented as below:

By Type



Reseller MVNO

Service Operator MVNO Full MVNO

By End-user



Consumer Enterprise

By Region



Europe

APAC

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the improving telecommunication network as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market growth during the next few years. Also, digitalization in telecom sector and growing government support will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report covers the following areas:



Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market sizing

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market forecast Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AdPay Mobile Payment India Pvt. Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

Comcast Corp.

DISH Network LLC

HTH Communications

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Lycamobile UK Ltd.

Marconi Wireless Holdings LLC

Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais

Red Pocket Inc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Rogers Communications Inc.

Superloop Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Telefonica SA

TELUS Corp.

The Kroger Co. Verizon Communications Inc.

