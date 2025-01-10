From Data To Decisions: FIGUR8 Introduces Movementmemo For Smarter MSK Care Documentation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FIGUR8 Logo

Nan-Wei Gong Phd, Founder & CEO of FIGUR8

FIGUR8 announces the official launch of MovementMemo, a generative AI tool built on its FDA-registered bioMotion Assessment (bMAP).

- Dr. Nan-Wei GongBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FIGUR8 , a leading innovator in musculoskeletal (MSK) medical technology, today announced the official launch of MovementMemo, a generative AI tool built on its FDA-registered bioMotion Assessment Platform (bMAP). This cutting-edge solution represents a breakthrough in MSK care, offering providers, payers, and patients unparalleled objective insights on joint motion and muscle function to drive faster recovery, improve outcomes, and lower costs.MovementMemo translates bioMotion data collected via the bioMotion Assessment Platform (bMAP) to provide unparalleled insight into patient recovery. The easy-to-understand clinical notes can then be shared with stakeholders across an individual patients care management team, ensuring objective measures of MSK health are at the center of decision-making during injury recovery.“MovementMemo represents the latest advancement in our product offerings, designed to simplify documentation of our first-in-class bioMotion data in order to reduce the time spent on documentation for our provider partners,” shares Dr. Nan-Wei Gong , Founder and CEO of FIGUR8,“The advent of this tool is a testament to our commitment to developing innovative technology that empowers both providers and patients, while setting a new standard for the industry.”According to a survey by the American Medical Association (AMA), physicians spend an additional 1-2 hours each day after clinical hours completing documentation and managing electronic health records (EHR).Large language model AI enables MovementMemo to summarize dozens of biomarkers captured throughout the entire episode of care, creating a simple and readable summary of a patient's injury recovery following existing documentation standards and patterns. These notes are ready to be incorporated into existing EMR solutions without additional documentation burden.With adoption of the bMAP creating a vast data pool of objective MSK health data, the next generation of FIGUR8 contributions in medtech are on the horizon.“From an engineering perspective, MovementMemo is a major milestone that underscores the rigorous standards we've upheld in developing the bMAP by collecting rich objective data and then improving the patient provider experience in accessing and using these data,” said William Day, VP of Engineering at FIGUR8,“our technology bridges the gap between the lab and the clinic, making accurate biomechanical data accessible to all care providers.”With objective insights from FIGUR8, clinicians can track recovery milestones with precision, enabling more efficient care plans that ultimately reduce recovery times by as much as 20-50% compared to traditional methods.“Musculoskeletal care has long relied on subjective assessments that leave room for ambiguity. With the bioMotion Assessment Platform, we're bringing objective, data-driven clarity to the forefront of MSK care,” said Dr. Gong,“For clinicians, the platform offers a unique opportunity to integrate advanced digital tools into their practice seamlessly while MovementMemo supports and augments their clinical notetaking.The objective data collected by bMAP on MSK function is unparalleled, using a combination of Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) and surface Mechanomyography (sMMG) sensors to measure movement and muscle activity with lab-grade precision in any clinical setting. The collected data is processed through a secure, HIPAA-compliant cloud platform to deliver real-time insights, providing clinicians with actionable information to personalize treatment plans and track recovery progress.Dr. Donna Moxley Scarborough, VP of Clinical Solutions at FIGUR8,“bMAP objectively measures the quality of movement-not just an end point of motion- providing clinicians additional insight on 'the why' behind a patient's movement pattern. The addition of MovementMemo further empowers clinical decision making and the recovery journey for both patient and clinician.”By creating a common language in MSK care and allowing providers, payers and patients the insight needed to know their recovery trajectory with scientifically-backed data, FIGUR8 has been proven to drive better outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the overall healthcare experience for stakeholders across healthcare.About FIGUR8FIGUR8 is transforming MSK care with its FDA-registered bioMotion Assessment Platform and clinical notetaking tool MovementMemo. Combining advanced sensor technology with real-time data insights, FIGUR8 empowers clinicians, payers, and patients to improve outcomes and accelerate recovery.Learn more at figur8tech .

Jocelyn Nowak

FIGUR8

+1 213-677-3515

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.