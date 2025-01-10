Ehouse Achieves Shopify Platinum Service Partner Status

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLESTON, S.C.

, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eHouse, a leading multi-service commerce agency, today announced its designation as a Shopify Platinum Service Partner, the highest recognition within Shopify's partner ecosystem. This achievement recognizes eHouse's exceptional talent, dedication and leadership within the Shopify ecosystem. It acknowledges eHouse's position as a leading digital commerce agency that helps clients redefine experiences through tailored and innovative solutions.

As a Platinum Service Partner, eHouse joins an elite group of partners in Shopify's newly introduced tiering structure. Known for its Shopify Plus expertise, eHouse has a long and successful track record of delivering tailored strategies and campaigns that drive exceptional results for its growing client base. Through its recent acquisitions, it has combined two of the original Shopify Plus Agency Partners and a leading Shopify Plus Integration Partner to deliver leading-edge digital commerce services. In addition, eHouse has an in-house team of Klaviyo Elite Master marketers, a partner designation for the top 1% of Klaviyo Partners.

"Achieving Shopify Platinum Partner status is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and the hard work of our team," said Tony Puccetti, CEO of eHouse. "Our active role in helping to advance the Shopify ecosystem and our passion for transforming commerce experiences have led to our continued success in delivering results for our clients. Gaining Platinum Partner status is a great milestone as we continue to meet Shopify's stringent benchmarks and push the boundaries to help leading brands thrive with Shopify."

The path to Shopify Platinum Partner status requires meeting rigorous program requirements, evaluating eHouse's Shopify experience, customer growth, track record working with the Shopify team and a number of proctored certifications from Shopify.

eHouse is poised to deliver more robust capabilities in 2025 by expanding its workforce with top-tier talent and leveraging its leading-edge integration platform (iPaaS) to deliver bespoke backend solutions and unified commerce implementations.

"Our Shopify Platinum Partner status reinforces our purpose and mission - empower brands to scale through skill and innovation to drive measurable results," says eHouse's Puccetti. "Our success is rooted in long-term client partnerships and delivering strategy, storytelling and exceptional UX/UI design to push the boundaries of what's possible in eCommerce."

About eHouse

eHouse is a multi-service agency of experts redefining what's possible in digital commerce. With deep expertise in the Shopify ecosystem, it delivers tailored, client-centric solutions that drive ROI through strategy, storytelling, and engaging user experiences. eHouse is a Shopify Plus Partner offering unified commerce services to mid-market and enterprise organizations. With its acquisition of Pointer Creative, Commerce12, and VL OMNI, eHouse is redefining digital commerce by combining design and development, strategy, digital infrastructure, performance marketing, UX/UI, data integrations, analytics, and store operations. Its portfolio of services lets clients consolidate agency relationships to lower costs and improve operational efficiencies. eHouse creates sites shoppers love and retention tactics that keep them coming back. For more information, please visit .

