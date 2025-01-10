Republic Services Again Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World And North America Indices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:

RSG ), a leader in the environmental services industry, has been named to the Sustainability (DJSI), which represent best-in-class sustainability benchmarks for the world's leading companies. Republic Services ranked first in its on the North America and is the only North American company in its industry to be included on the World Index.

"Our consistent inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices reflects our commitment to transform circularity and advance decarbonization," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "Our initiatives drive value for our stakeholders while helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals."

Inclusion on the DJSI Indices is based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The 2024

DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies globally, and the

DJSI North America Index represents the top 20% of the 600 largest North American companies. Republic Services' consistent presence on these prestigious indices underscores the company's dedication to sustainable practices and corporate transparency.

Republic Services continues to make meaningful progress toward its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals. As of 2023, the company has reduced operational GHG emissions by 15% compared to the 2017 baseline, surpassing its interim target of 10% reduction by 2025. For more information on Republic's 2030 goals and to access its latest Sustainability Report, visit RepublicServices/Sustainability .



Republic Services has received other notable third-party recognition during the past year, including being named to

Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies

list and Ethisphere's list of the

World's Most Ethical Companies , and certified as a

Great Place to Work ®

by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

For more information on the DJSI Sustainability Indices, visit spglobal .

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support

decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. RepublicServices .

Media

[email protected]

(480) 757-9770

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED