Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces New $300 Million Term Loan B And Declares A One-Time Special Dividend Of $5.91 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, (“Goosehead” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced that its subsidiary, Goosehead Insurance Holdings, LLC, has closed on a $300 million term loan B and $75 million revolving credit facility. The term loan facility will bear interest at a rate of SOFR plus 3.50%. Proceeds from the new term loan agreement will be used to retire the Company's existing $93 million term loan, pay a one-time special dividend, and other general corporate purposes. The maturation date of the new term loan facility is January 8, 2032.

Today, Goosehead announced that on January 9, 2025, Goosehead Financial, LLC declared a special distribution of $175 million payable in cash on January 31, 2025 to holders of record of LLC Units, including Goosehead, as of the close of business on January 21, 2025. In addition, Goosehead announced today that on January 9, 2025, its board of directors declared a one-time special cash dividend of $5.91 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on January 31, 2025 to holders of record of Class A common stock as of the close of business on January 21, 2025. $1.22 of the special dividend will be funded by cash received by Goosehead from prior tax distributions from Goosehead Financial, LLC that are in excess of the corporate income taxes payable by Goosehead. The remaining $4.69 of the special dividend will be funded by the cash received by Goosehead from the distribution by Goosehead Financial, LLC.

