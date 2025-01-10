Edible Garden Introduces Customer Service Platform To Enhance Its Patented Green Thumb 2.0 Greenhouse Management System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driving Sustainability Through Streamlined Greenhouse-to-Grocer Operations; Aligning with Company's Zero-Waste Inspired® Mission

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the launch of an innovative customer service designed to complement its patented Green Thumb 2.0 greenhouse management system. This new platform provides 24/7 direct access for customers and is tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized retailers, enhancing operational efficiency, scalability, and the overall customer experience.

The customer service platform simplifies preorder and standing order management while enhancing delivery routing for greater efficiency. Fully integrated with the Green Thumb 2.0 system, this innovation supports Edible Garden's Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and its commitment to delivering greenhouse-to-grocer products within 24 hours, ensuring fresher produce and a more sustainable supply chain.

“This platform exemplifies our steadfast dedication to innovation and sustainability,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“By providing our retail partners with an intuitive and scalable tool that streamlines operations and enhances efficiency, we are ensuring they can deliver the freshest, highest-quality products to their consumers. This initiative marks a significant step forward in our mission to reduce waste, promote sustainability, and create meaningful value for our partners and the communities we serve, further solidifying Edible Garden's leadership in sustainable agriculture and innovation.”

Maria Fraguada, Sales and Customer Services Manager at Edible Garden, stated, "By actively listening to our customers and understanding their challenges, we have developed a solution specifically tailored to their needs. This platform reflects our commitment to building strong relationships, providing exceptional customer service, and empowering our customers to thrive in their operations."

