Honda Cars India Launches Striking New Elevate Black Editions For An Unmatched Bold Appeal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 10, 2025: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading premium car in India today launched two exclusive editions of its popular SUV - Honda Elevate Black Edition and Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition. These exclusive editions have been introduced in new Crystal Black Pearl colour. Introduced in response to a popular demand received from the market, these premium black editions will cater to customers who are seeking a bold, sophisticated and distinctive designed SUV experience from Honda.



Speaking about the new Black Editions of the Honda Elevate, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said,“The demand for a distinct, premium, and exclusive SUV variant was strongly voiced by our customers. The Honda Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition embody boldness and sophistication, providing a unique offering for those who value style and innovation. We are excited to introduce these editions to cater to evolving customer preferences and are confident that they will make a lasting impression in the SUV segment.”



BOLD AND STRIKING EXTERIOR



The new Elevate Black Edition exudes a commanding road presence with its sleek black exterior featuring black alloy wheels and nuts. Giving it an edgier look, the car will boast chrome ascents on the upper grille and silver finish front and rear skid garnishes, lower door garnish and roof rails. The overall design offers a contemporary, premium look, making the Elevate stand out with the special 'Black Edition' emblem on the rear.



Taking exclusivity to the next level, the new Elevate Signature Black Edition* adds an elevated sense of luxury and distinction. For customers who prefer the luxurious appeal of an all-black styling, the Elevate Signature Black Edition features an entirely black exterior including Black alloy wheels and nuts. The front upper grille, front and rear skid garnishes, roof rails and door lower garnish are also all finished in black. It proudly features an additional 'Signature Edition' emblem on the front fender.



SPORTY AND SOPHISTOCATED INTERIOR



Inside, both editions boast an upscale all-black interior theme, that enhances the vehicle's premium appeal. The Black Edition as well as the Signature Black Edition feature Black Leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads and armrests wrapped in PVC, an all-black dashboard designed to elevate the driving experience with a seamless fusion of comfort and style.



The Signature Black Edition enhances the cabin experience with the addition of rhythmic 7 colour ambient lighting that adds to the modern, luxurious feel.



Both Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition are based on top ZX grade, offering customers a choice of high-end features along with the bold, sleek all-black styling. The two editions are powered by Honda's acclaimed 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine available with manual and CVT transmission options.



Customers can start booking the Black Editions at Honda dealerships across India starting today. The deliveries of the CVT variant of Black Editions will begin from Jan'25 itself while its Manual Transmission variants will be available for deliveries from Feb'25.



*Enhancements in Signature Black Edition are available as Signature Black Edition accessory package on standard Black Edition of Elevate catering to an exclusive taste in customer preferences.





About Honda Cars India Ltd.



Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, was established in December 1995 with a commitment to provide Honda's passenger car models and technologies, to the Indian customers. HCIL's corporate office is based in Greater Noida, UP and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located at Tapukara, District. Alwar, Rajasthan.



Honda's models are strongly associated with advanced design and technology, apart from their established qualities of durability, reliability, safety, and fuel-efficiency. The company has a strong sales and distribution network spread across the country.



Besides the new car business, Honda offers one stop solution for buying and selling pre-owned cars through its business function Honda Auto Terrace. The Honda Certified Pre-owned cars come with an assurance of quality and peace of mind that caters to the diverse and burgeoning needs of pre-owned car buyers across the country.

