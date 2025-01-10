LUXURY KOREAN TEA OSULLOC LAUNCHES AT EREWHON MARKETS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSULLOC , the award-winning luxury Korean tea brand with a deep-rooted passion for preserving and revitalizing the art of tea-making, is proud to launch five exclusive SKU in Erewhon markets across Los Angeles. This launch furthers OSULLOC's mission to bring the natural flavors and wellness benefits of Jeju Island's teas to U.S. consumers, offering them a taste of Korea's finest organic teas. Sourced from the pristine environment of Jeju Island, OSULLOC's teas reflect over 40 years of dedication to crafting rich, flavorful teas from

tradition, benefiting from the island's volcanic soil and unique climate for an exceptional tea experience.

Debuting at Erewhon are carefully selected organic, plant-based teas offering farm-to-cup freshness. Among the offerings is Sejak-a delicate, traditional green tea harvested in early spring, celebrated for its soft floral notes and nuanced taste. This tea reflects the essence of Jeju's fertile landscapes, delivering a soothing and aromatic tea experience. Also featured is Premium Matcha, grown

at the OSULLOC tea farm on Jeju Island. This organic green tea powder is crisp, soft, and savory, with a fresh flavor that feels straight from the field, embodying the essence of "Tea from Jeju Island"-ideal for matcha enthusiasts. The lineup also features Jeju Volcanic Oolong Tea, Jeju Pure Green Tea, and the Green Tea Stick - an innovative cold brew green tea in a convenient stick format, designed to brew effortlessly in cold water and perfectly suited for water bottles. Each product is thoughtfully curated to captivate not only health and wellness enthusiasts but also those with refined tastes and an appreciation for aesthetic elegance.

OSULLOC has long celebrated its legacy through its charming tea houses, including the renowned Tea Museum on Jeju Island as well as operating in seven tea houses in Seoul and Busan, offering visitors the opportunity to explore Korea's rich tea heritage firsthand. With each stage of the tea-making process carefully managed, from cultivation to product development, OSULLOC ensures exceptional quality in every cup. Now, with its growing global presence, the brand is bringing the art of Korean tea to the Erewhon shopper, inviting them to discover a deeper connection to nature, wellness, and the timeless craft of tea.

OSULLOC is available at Erewhon stores and on Amazon with prices retailing from $12.99 to $150.00. For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About OSULLOC:

An award-winning luxury Korean tea brand dedicated to preserving the art of tea-making. Its teas are estate-grown and crafted with care on Jeju Island, where the volcanic soil and unique climate create the ideal conditions for cultivating the highest quality organic teas. With over 40 years of expertise, OSULLOC is renowned for its single-origin teas that offer a nuanced taste and a connection to Korea's tea tradition. The brand's heritage is celebrated through charming tea houses, including the OSULLOC Tea Museum on Jeju Island as well as operating in seven tea houses in Seoul and Busan, where visitors can immerse themselves in Korea's tea culture.

