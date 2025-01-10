S&P Global Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Earnings Announcement And Conference Call For Tuesday, February 11, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI ) fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results will be issued on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The news release will be available at
.
Martina Cheung, President and CEO; Christopher Craig, Interim CFO; and Mark Grant, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 11, 2025 to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results.
The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information. The presenters' slides, supplemental deck, and any additional information provided during the presentation will be made available at .
Webcast Instructions:
Live and Replay
The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at . The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.
Telephone Access:
Live and Replay
The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.
- For callers in the U.S.:
(888) 603-9623
- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply)
- Conference passcode
S&P Global
The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until March 11, 2025.
- For callers in the U.S.:
(866) 361-4944
- For callers outside the U.S.:
+1 (203) 369-0192 (long-distance charges will apply)
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.
We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.
Investor Relations:
CONTACTS
Investor Relations :
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521
[email protected]
For questions regarding call access:
Celeste M. Hughes
Associate Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (212) 438-2192
[email protected]
Media :
Christina Twomey
Communications
Tel: +1 (410) 382-3316
[email protected]
Josh Goldstein
Communications
Tel: +1 (202) 383-2041
[email protected]
SOURCE S&P Global
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10012025003732001241ID1109076817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.