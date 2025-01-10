EXEL Industries: Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares At 12.31.2024
1/10/2025 9:00:58 AM
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356
Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation
| Date
| Total number of shares comprising the share capital
| Total number of voting rights
| December 31, 2024
| 6,787,900
| Theoretical voting rights: 9,891,682
| Exercisable voting rights*: 9,886,268
* After deduction of shares without voting rights
