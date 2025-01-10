Trulife Distribution CEO Forecasts 2025 Health Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Brian Gould Has His Finger on the Pulse of the and Wellness World. Here's What He Sees Coming.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025

The health and wellness world never stands still. Even as interest in well-being reaches all-time highs, there are fresh trends on the horizon, and TruLife Distribution

founder and CEO Brian Gould sees several trends defining the coming months.

"Our team works with supplement manufacturers around the world," Gould explained. "Many of these are navigating the North American marketplace for the first time, and those coming in or expanding their presence in the United States need to understand the trends driving the markets heading into 2025."

There's no doubt that health and wellness remain a core focus for many consumers. A recent YouGov report

on New Year's Resolutions for 2025 found that, of the top seven resolutions, five of them pertained to health and wellness - six if you count "being happy." Others include improving physical health, exercising more, eating healthier, losing weight, and improving mental health.

Gould and his team see several key trends driving this ongoing interest in well-being forward in 2025. "Holistic health strategies continue to be a big deal for many consumers," he said. "People are tired of reactive solutions targeting symptoms. They want to cultivate holistic, preventative health, and the supplement market is helping with that process."

Gould also pointed to women's health as a growing area that won't slow down in the coming months. The observation is backed up by statistics, too. For instance, according to data shared by Healthcare Brew , venture capital firms invested 5% more into women's health tech companies in 2023 at a time when the rest of the healthcare market investment dropped by 29%. Much of that investment will come to fruition in the near future. "Women's healthcare is on the rise," declared Gould, "and the supplement market is ready to support this long-overlooked area of the health and wellness sector."

Gould also sees sustainability as a topic that will remain a prime focus in the year ahead. "The reality," he said, "Is that an eco-friendly focus resonates with consumers. It doesn't matter if it's a marketing strategy or a central focus of your brand. From clean sourcing to recycled packaging, sustainability is going to drive the market more than ever this year."

The health and wellness market may have had its unpredictable ups and downs in recent years, but for Gould and his team, it remains full of potential. "The key," Gould concluded, "Is catching the trends early and aligning with them. We're helping our supplement partners do that every day, and it is making 2025 look more promising than ever."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution.

Contact:

TruLife Distribution

(954) 414-0380

[email protected]

SOURCE TruLife Distribution

