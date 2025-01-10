Équipe Pépin Valente Celebrates Journal De Montréal Feature Highlighting Estrie's Real Estate Appeal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sherbrooke, Quebec – Équipe Pépin Valente , a leading brokerage team based in Estrie, Quebec and part of RE/MAX D'abord, is proud to announce its recent feature in the Journal de Montréal. The article features an interview with the co-founder of Équipe Pépin Valente, Matthieu Pépin, who shares expert insights on why Estrie continues to thrive as a top destination for Quebec homebuyers.

The article highlights key factors driving the region's popularity, including its thriving socioeconomic landscape, affordability, and natural attractions. This recognition underscores the team's expertise and deep understanding of the Estrie real estate market, as well as valuable insight for individuals seeking to purchase property in Estrie.

Matthieu Pépin emphasized that Estrie remains a highly sought-after region even in the post-COVID era. Unlike the Lanaudière region, where many who moved during the pandemic later returned to cities, those who relocated to Estrie have largely chosen to stay. Drawing from his experience as a real estate broker in Lanaudière from 2020 to 2021, Pépin highlighted the unique resilience and enduring appeal of Estrie.

“We've never experienced a decline in real estate in Estrie since COVID. Every month, the statistics are up,” said Matthieu Pépin.“We saw a lot of people buying in Lanaudière, but they returned to Montreal when remote work ended. The Lanaudière economy was not as strong as that of Estrie.”

Matthieu Pépin highlighted the competitiveness of Sherbrooke's housing market for those considering déménager en Estrie, where the median home value currently stands at $425,000. Properties priced below $400,000 are increasingly difficult to secure, often leading to bidding wars. Homes in the $300,000 to $375,000 range are particularly scarce and frequently lack key features, such as a third bedroom. Affordability remains a top priority for buyers, with families seeking properties that are move-in ready, offer privacy, natural light, and require minimal hassle. First impressions also play a critical role, as homes that are messy, poorly maintained, or carry strong odors often struggle to appeal to potential buyers. Additionally, properties requiring significant renovations may deter interest, as not all buyers are equipped to take on such projects.

This feature in the Journal de Montréal highlights the expertise and dedication of Équipe Pépin Valente in navigating Estrie's thriving real estate market. With a deep understanding of the region's opportunities and challenges, the team remains committed to helping individuals achieve their real estate goals.

Équipe Pépin Valente warmly welcomes individuals interested in buying or selling property in Estrie to explore professional guidance and tailored real estate services. Visit the website to connect with the expert team and take the first step toward a successful property transaction.

Équipe Pépin Valente is a trusted real estate brokerage team based in Estrie, Quebec, specializing in personalized and professional services for buyers and sellers. Co-founded by Matthieu Pépin and David Valente, the team is known for its human-centered approach, blending extensive industry knowledge with diverse professional backgrounds to deliver tailored real estate solutions.

To learn more about Équipe Pépin Valente and its real estate services in Estrie, please visit the website at .

