Believes Now is the Optimal Time Given the Contemplated CEO Transition

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barington Capital Group, L.P., which together with its affiliates collectively owns approximately 1.5% of TriMas Corporation (NasdaqGS: TRS), announced today that it has sent a letter to Herbert K. Parker, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TriMas, urging the Board to immediately retain a advisor to pursue strategic alternatives for the Company.

About Barington Capital Group, L.P.

Barington Capital Group, L.P. is a fundamental, value-oriented activist investment firm established by James Mitarotonda in January 2000.

Barington invests in undervalued publicly traded companies that Barington believes can appreciate significantly in value when substantive improvements are made to their operations, corporate strategy, capital allocation and corporate governance.

Barington's investment team, advisors and network of industry experts draw upon their extensive strategic, operating and boardroom experience to assist companies in designing and implementing initiatives to improve long-term shareholder value.

