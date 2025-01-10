Rail Vision Receives Purchase Order From One Of The Leading Central America Freight Rail Operators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ra'anana, Israel, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (the“Company”), a company at the forefront of revolutionizing railway safety and the data-related market, has received a purchase order for its MainLine product from one of the leading Central America freight operators. This purchase order will support a proof of concept (POC) aimed at demonstrating the MainLine's advanced capabilities in enhancing rail safety and operational efficiency.

The freight operator operates a vast fleet of locomotives across extensive rail networks. Known for its commitment to safety and technological modernization, the freight operator has invested significantly in upgrading its infrastructure, implementing efficient scheduling systems and adopting advanced safety protocols to minimize accidents and environmental risks.

Rail Vision's MainLine product was selected for its ability to provide real-time object detection and classification using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and long-range vision sensors. These capabilities align with the freight operator's stringent safety standards and strategic goal of leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize operations.

This purchase adds to Rail Vision's proven track record with leading freight operators and Class 1 rail operators in the Americas, where its rail safety technologies have already been demonstrated and deployed.

“This purchase order marks another milestone in Rail Vision's efforts to expand its footprint in global markets,” said Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision.“We are excited to collaborate with one of the leading freight operators in Central America, showcasing the potential of our MainLine product to address critical safety challenges in the rail industry.”

