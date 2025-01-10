(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Algeria's honey scene blends tradition and innovation, with passionate buyers seeking exclusive floral sources. Beekeepers embrace hive-monitoring to withstand climate extremes. integration spans cafés to luxury hotels, showcasing honey's versatility and hinting at sustained momentum. New Delhi, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from Astute Analytica, the Algeria honey market is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 95.63 million by 2033 from US$ 55.21 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period 2025–2033. Download Free Sample PDF Copy @ Algeria's honey market continues to exhibit vibrant growth and diversification as of 2023, underpinned by a dynamic network of local beekeepers, artisanal cooperatives, and expanding commercial enterprises. Across the country, over 13,000 beekeepers are officially registered, with the mountainous Kabylie region alone yielding around 920 metric tons of honey on an annual basis. This region's output is recognized for its distinctive floral notes, with Acacia and Eucalyptus varieties being particularly coveted among consumers. In the first half of the year, approximately 2 million glass jars designed for honey preservation have been produced by local packaging companies, attesting to the increasing demand for durable containers. Notably, at least 12 distinct regional honey types have been cataloged by the authorities, each offering nuanced taste profiles that cater to medicinal, culinary, and cosmetic applications. Recent data from the National Beekeeping Agency indicates that 28 expansions in modern extraction facilities have taken place, thus boosting production efficiency in Tizi Ouzou, Setif, and neighboring provinces. Local brands across Algeria honey market such as Apiculture El Djazair, Miel Gourmand, and BeeNectar are among the major producers constantly refining their apiary methods and distribution networks to cater to rising consumer interest. Miel Gourmand alone rolled out three new product lines in late 2023, featuring raw and minimally processed variants to appeal to customers seeking natural sweetness and potential health benefits. Meanwhile, over 350 small-scale beekeeping operations have invested in advanced extraction equipment to enhance output and maintain quality. The widespread acceptance of honey as a natural sweetener has also spurred new product formulations in the confectionery segment, where clover honey is featured in at least 60 newly launched dessert recipes. Beyond food and beverage applications, consumers have showcased heightened curiosity in skincare lines; over 145 such honey-based products entered the market in 2023, highlighting honey's appeal for topical use. Key Findings in Algeria Honey Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 95.63 million CAGR 6.39% By Product Natural/Organic (68.67%) By Type Acacia (28.60%) By Pack Size 200-250 gm (44.08%) By Application Food & Beverage (64.70) By Packaging Glass Jar (40.7%) By Distribution Channel Hypermarket & Supermarkets (54.7%) Top Drivers

Expanding urban middle class seeking authentic flavors for culinary purposes

Growing online platforms promoting artisanal Algerian honey to health-oriented buyers Local producers emphasizing traceability campaigns that resonate with consumer preferences Top Trends

Increasing popularity of limited-edition harvests marketed as exclusive honey offerings

Collaborations between beekeepers and luxury patisseries elevating artisanal honey recognition Use of digital strategies increasing consumer awareness regarding honey's benefits Top Challenges

Climate-induced variations impacting floral sources and honey supply unpredictably year-round

Risk of adulteration threatening consumer trust in premium honey labels Accessing remote beekeeping territories hindered by infrastructure and logistical networks

Processed Honey making stride in Algeria Honey Market With Significant Production and Consumer Demand

Processed honey continues to assert remarkable influence in Algeria's commercial honey market, with refined varieties increasingly sought after for their consistent quality and broad culinary appeal. By the start of 2024, Miel Helou-a noteworthy brand known for its specialized processing techniques-reports monthly sales surpassing 25,000 jars in central provinces, indicating that consumer preference often leans toward predictable flavor profiles. Across Algiers, nearly 440 distinct processed-honey product lines are displayed in retail outlets in the honey market as of March 2024. Therefore, reflecting the expanding selection homeowners and culinary professionals rely on for everything from breakfast spreads to premium confectionery creations.

Among the top drivers propelling processed-honey prominence in the Algeria honey market is the spate of facility upgrades and adherence to standardized purity checks. In 2024 alone, at least seven cooperatives in Oran installed advanced filtration units capable of refining 1.2 metric tons of raw honey daily. This industrial push is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, which documented 11 expansions of large-scale honey-processing centers in Blida and Constantine during the first half of 2024. Alongside these production upgrades, distribution networks have adapted accordingly, with at least 15 local transporters handling an average of nine processed-honey shipments weekly across the western region. Consumer behavior also mirrors this upward trajectory, as mid-2024 estimates suggest 3.5 million containers of processed honey are snapped up quarterly in major urban markets, underscoring the intense demand driving this segment's continued growth.

Acacia Honey Takes Lead According to Latest Regional Production Data

Algeria's Acacia honey segment has become a focal point for discerning consumers seeking a fresh, subtly sweet flavor profile that stands apart from stronger local variants. In the first quarter of 2024, regional beekeepers in the Algeria honey market reported shipping nearly 800 metric tons of Acacia honey to major urban centers-a notable figure highlighting this variety's rising prominence. Miel de Montagne, a specialist in premium Acacia blends, sold out in 90 retail stores within 48 hours of a seasonal promotion held in mid-2024, demonstrating the enthusiasm Algerian shoppers harbor for artisan-crafted options.

Part of Acacia honey's ascendancy stems from renewed emphasis on selective beekeeping and targeted floral coverage. As of April 2024, at least 18 cooperatives spanning northern provinces have focused exclusively on Acacia blooms to meet surging demand, setting up specialized apiaries with direct access to lush Acacia tree clusters. The Ministry of Agriculture in the honey market now identifies around 14,000 Acacia trees cultivated deliberately for honey production, reflecting a concerted effort to preserve and expand this premium variety. Consumers, meanwhile, show growing willingness to invest in top-tier options, paying up to 4,000 DZD more per liter compared to standard floral blends. This premium perception has also inspired new entrants; by mid-2024, six emerging brands launched Acacia-only product lines, citing the variety's smooth texture and delicate aroma as standout characteristics that resonate with those who value a refined taste experience.

Need more information? Contact us about this report before purchase:

Glass Jar Emerges As Most Favorable Packaging Option Across Algerian Market

Convenience and product integrity fuel glass jars' popularity among producers and consumers alike acroin tss Algerian honey market. By early 2024, local packaging workshops in Boumerdès and Tlemcen collectively manufactured over 3 million sturdy glass containers specifically calibrated for honey. This rise in output aligns with the strong demand from distributors who prize glass jars for their non-reactive properties, ensuring that taste, fragrance, and color remain true to each honey batch's floral origin. BeeNectar, for instance, switched to exclusively glass-based packaging in the first quarter of 2024 and has since moved 220,000 units across 50 retail locations.

Beyond quality preservation, glass jars offer a visual appeal that resonates with consumers seeking an authentic product presentation. As of mid-2024, at least 40 honey exhibitions across the country showcased limited-edition releases in sleek glass designs, reinforcing the perception that premium honey warrants premium packaging. Retailers in the honey market have taken note, with over 25 major supermarket chains systematically expanding shelf space dedicated to glass-encased products, thereby easing consumer access and encouraging trial purchases. Producers highlight the structural durability of glass, which allows safe transportation and reduces product waste during transit. Additionally, an estimated 1.6 million jars were fitted with tamper-proof lids in the first half of 2024, reflecting producers' heightened commitment to delivering uncontaminated honey. This confluence of quality, visual appeal, and logistical reliability cements glass jars as the go-to choice for brands looking to cultivate trust and enhance their offerings' market presence.

Food And Beverage Sector Remains Top Consumer of Algeria Honey Supply

While honey permeates various product categories, the food and beverage sector stands out for its unrelenting demand across restaurants, bakeries, and specialty confectioners. In 2024, over 12 nationally recognized pastry chains have integrated honey-filled desserts into their core menus, requiring about 900 kilograms of honey weekly to sustain consumer cravings in urban centers in the honey market. Beyond sweets, five high-profile culinary institutes introduced honey-based marinades and glazes in their training modules, resulting in widespread adoption among a new generation of Algerian chefs. This gastronomic embrace is equally evident in beverage trends. By the second quarter of 2024, six artisanal tea houses in Algiers and Oran collectively incorporated 25 exclusive honey-infused drinks, ranging from aromatic herbal blends to iced refreshments.

Expanding utilization is further evidenced by the surge in procurement volumes from large-scale processors dedicated to sauces and syrups. As of mid-2024, wholesale suppliers in Constantine of Algeria confirmed dispatching an average of 18 metric tons of honey per month to major food producers, whose product lines require consistent sweetening agents. Meanwhile, local beverage start-ups in the Algeria honey market have adopted honey as a signature ingredient, with three new companies in Tizi Ouzou launching honey-based refreshments that sold nearly 50,000 bottles in their first season. Beyond commercial kitchens, small-scale cafés and pastry shops have followed suit, often marketing honey-laced treats as artisanal specialties.

Algeria Honey Market Key Players:



Dutch Gold Honey

Silver Roots Agro

Dabur India Ltd.

Nature Orgayouth LLP

Nature Orgayouth LLP

Comvita Ltd.

Future Organics Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product



Natural/Organic Processed

By Type



Acacia

Sidr

Orange Blossom

Ajwain

Clover Others

By Pack Size



200-250 gm

500 gm 1000 gm and above

By Packaging Type



Glass Jar

Bottle

Tub

Tube Others

By Application



Food and Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals Others

By Distribution Channel



Online

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Stores

Looking for expert insights? Request an online presentation of the report from our analyst @

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: