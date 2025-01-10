Powerfleet To Present At The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date
1/10/2025 8:17:24 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet,
Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT ) today announced that management is scheduled to present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth conference on Tuesday, January 14th at 4:30pmET and meet with investors to discuss how Powerfleet is enacting meaningful business change through effective data insights for its customers and underpinning their digital transformations.
The LINK to the live webcast of the Company's presentation will be available by visiting Powerfleets website at .
ABOUT POWERFLEET
Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT ; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at
. Powerfleet
has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
Powerfleet Investor Contacts
Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening
Alliance Advisors IR
[email protected]
Powerfleet Media Contact
Jonathan Bates
[email protected]
+44 7921 242 892
SOURCE Powerfleet
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10012025003732001241ID1109076678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.