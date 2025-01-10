Regal Rexnord Corporation To Host Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call On Thursday, February 6, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX ) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2024 results after the closes on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Regal Rexnord will host a call to discuss the release at 9:00 am CT (10:00 am ET) on Thursday, February 6, 2025. To listen to the live and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal Rexnord's Investor website: . To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1-877-264-6786 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.5177 (international callers) and enter 0181051# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 7318144#.

Both will be accessible for three months after the earnings conference call.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord's 30,000 associates around the world help create a better tomorrow by providing sustainable solutions that power, transmit and control motion. The Company's electric motors and air moving subsystems provide the power to create motion. A portfolio of highly engineered power transmission components and subsystems efficiently transmits motion to power industrial applications. The Company's automation offering, comprised of controls, actuators, drives, and precision motors, controls motion in applications ranging from factory automation to precision control in surgical tools.

The Company's end markets benefit from meaningful secular demand tailwinds, and include factory automation, food & beverage, aerospace, medical, data center, warehouse, alternative energy, residential and commercial buildings, general industrial, construction, metals and mining, and agriculture.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of three operating segments: Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions, and Automation & Motion Control. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, including a copy of our Sustainability Report, visit RegalRexnord .

