Triller Saves Creators' Tiktok Content Ahead Of Ban

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller Corp, a creator-focused social and live-streaming event platform, unveils the option for creators to preserve their TikTok content ahead of the congressional mandate set to go into effect on January 19, 2025.

Triller makes it easy for creators to save their TikTok content at savemytiktoks with just a few clicks using the of Amplify, a Triller company. After signing up or logging in to the Triller app, creators will have access to all their saved TikTok content in minutes. Soon, creators will be able to seamlessly migrate and publish all content to their Triller profile.

"After listening to creators, it became clear there was a very real concern that the content they had spent so much time and resources creating could just disappear," said Sean Kim, CEO of Triller App. "Creators are the foundation of Triller and we are dedicated to protecting their livelihoods, so we quickly came up with a solution to not only save their content, but easily move it to a new home in the Triller app."

In the wake of the TikTok ban, Triller offers social media users a US-based platform where algorithms and revenue streams are creator-friendly and data is secure and controlled by the user.

"Triller's mission is to become the most creator-focused social platform in the world offering discovery, monetization, and ownership,"

said Kim, who joined Triller shortly after the merger with AGBA. "We are committed to protecting the creator communities that have invested years of content creation on platforms like TikTok".

Triller's 2025 transformation arrives at the perfect time, offering creators a seamless transition from TikTok amidst the platform's uncertainties. "We're building something revolutionary, a platform that truly puts creators first," said Kim. "The next generation of Triller App is about giving creators the tools, control, and opportunities they've always deserved."

As Triller prepares to unveil its revamped platform in early 2025, it's not just a new beginning for creators – it's a bold step forward for the entire creator economy. In addition to giving creators a digital vault to save their TikTok content, Triller promises a platform where ownership, growth, and meaningful monetization are finally within reach.

Triller Corp is owned by Triller Group Inc.

About Triller Group Inc.

Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US-based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong ("AGBA").

Triller Corp. is a next generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit .

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that incorporates cutting edge machine-learning and offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit .

