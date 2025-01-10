Avantor® To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings On Friday, February 7, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, (NYSE: AVTR ), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results before the opens on Friday, February 7, and will hold a call to discuss the results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To hear a live webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor's website,

href="" rel="nofollow" avantorscience . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

