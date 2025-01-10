Keeper Security's Paul Aronhime Named A Top Public Sector Leader To Watch In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Aronhime's recognition as a Top Public Sector Leader to Watch in 2025 by WashingtonExec reflects his impactful role in advancing cybersecurity solutions for agencies to protect the nation's critical assets

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Aronhime, Senior Vice President of Federal Sector at Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, has been named one of WashingtonExec's Top Public Sector Leaders to Watch in 2025 . This recognition highlights Paul's extensive experience and leadership in the defense and federal sectors, as well as his ongoing contributions to securing critical national infrastructure and advancing cybersecurity in the public sector.

A U.S. Army veteran, Paul has dedicated his career to protecting the nation's most sensitive assets. With over two decades of experience in defense, federal civilian and private sector roles, including senior positions at General Dynamics, IBM and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Paul brings a wealth of strategic and operational expertise to Keeper®. His leadership has been instrumental in driving initiatives within the Department of Defense, Combatant Commands and various federal agencies.

"I am honored to be recognized among WashingtonExec's Top Public Sector Leaders to Watch in 2025," said Aronhime. "As cybersecurity threats continue to grow in complexity, we must arm our federal agencies with the tools and strategies needed to stay one step ahead of adversaries. At Keeper, we are committed to providing federal organizations with innovative, zero-trust solutions that not only meet the highest standards of security but also improve operational efficiency. Together, we can protect the nation's most critical assets and keep them resilient in the face of modern threats."

A Vision for 2025 and Beyond

Looking ahead for 2025, Keeper remains committed to empowering federal agencies with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. With a focus on zero-trust and zero-knowledge security, Keeper's Privileged Access Management (PAM) and FedRAMP Authorized Keeper Security Government Cloud platform helps federal organizations manage risk, secure data and ensure compliance – all while remaining mission-ready. These solutions are essential for securing sensitive data and critical infrastructure, and equipping those on the front lines with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly complex threat environment.

"Paul's exceptional leadership and deep expertise in federal cybersecurity make him an invaluable asset to our team," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "We are thrilled to have Paul leading our efforts to advance our position as a trusted partner for the federal sector and help ensure that our solutions meet the highest standards of security and compliance."

