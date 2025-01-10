Cellebrite To Report Fourth-Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On February 13, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 results before open on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Later that same morning, Cellebrite will host a live call and webcast to review the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and discuss its 2025 outlook. Relevant details include:

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 203-518-9783 / 800-267-6316 Conference ID: CLBTQ424 Event URL: cellebrite-q4-2024-fy-2024-financial-results-investor-call-webcas Live Webcast URL:

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company's investor relations website at .

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite's Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at , , or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

