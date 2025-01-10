Orthopediatrics Corp. Announces Expansion Of Specialty Bracing Division

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of orthopedics, today announced the rapid expansion of its Specialty Bracing (OPSB) division with entrance into 3 target markets within Indiana, Colorado, and Florida.

Each of these new locations broadens the Company's position in targeted geographies to partner with pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the region to treat children with non-operative solutions. The OPSB division, launched in early 2024, has a multi-year strategy to increase access to care around the world by way of opening new ('greenfield') clinics and strategically acquiring clinics in target geographies.

The new Indianapolis, Indiana based OPSB clinic is located near Riley Children's Hospital satellite facility and close to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. This greenfield site is the first OPSB clinic in the state, exclusively focused on pediatric and adolescent patients.

OrthoPediatrics' CEO David Bailey commented“I'm especially proud of our newest clinic in Indy! As an Indiana-based company, being able to bring specialty care to KIDS in our Hoosier state represents not only a milestone for our business, but the power of partnership with other great organizations in our backyard.”

OPSB already had a clinic presence in Columbus, OH but recently opened a new greenfield site within the Nationwide Children's Hospital Livingston Ambulatory Orthopedic Center. This will provide parents and patients specialized O&P services within the same building where they met their physician. Moving west, OPSB recently acquired an O&P clinic group in Colorado . This acquisition will allow the OPSB to quickly add additional sites beyond the greater Denver area.

In addition, OPSB recently acquired an existing clinic in Davie, Florida . The acquisition of this business will give OPSB a foundation for further greenfield expansion throughout the state of Florida. Led by skilled O&P clinicians, the Davie clinic will continue its focus on helping pediatric patients in the greater Miami region.

Joe Hauser, OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing division President, commented,“We are excited to continue building on our strategy and increasing our presence through new clinics in Indiana, Ohio, Colorado and Florida. Our team has a robust pipeline of opportunities, by way of opening greenfield clinics or strategic acquisitions. We will continue advancing this strategy in the coming years to ensure KIDS have access to quality care from coast to coast!”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 70 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit .

