10 January 2025

Announcement No. 1

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges has changed its holdings. Initially, they had acquired share capital and rights in NKT, resulting in the 5% threshold being passed. Norges Bank's aggregated position of shares and instruments was then 2,688,506 shares corresponding to 5.04% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Shortly after, and as of the most recent notification, Norges Bank reported that their total holdings of NKT share capital and voting rights are again below the 5% threshold.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / ...

Press

Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / ...

