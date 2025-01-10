Notification Of Major Shareholding
Date
1/10/2025 7:46:00 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement
10 January 2025
Announcement No. 1
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges bank has changed its holdings. Initially, they had acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT, resulting in the 5% threshold being passed. Norges Bank's aggregated position of shares and financial instruments was then 2,688,506 shares corresponding to 5.04% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Shortly after, and as of the most recent notification, Norges Bank reported that their total holdings of NKT share capital and voting rights are again below the 5% threshold.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / ...
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / ...
