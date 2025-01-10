Neogen Announces Preliminary1 Second-Quarter 2025 Results



Revenue of $231.3 million.

Net loss of $456.3 million due to non-cash goodwill impairment; $(2.10) per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income2 of $24.4 million; $0.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA2 of $51.4 million. Updating full-year guidance.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG ) announced today the preliminary results of the second quarter ended November 30, 2024.

"The second quarter reflected steady progress, as we saw improvement across the business compared to the first quarter, with core revenue growth accelerating in both of our segments, sequential margin expansion and significantly better free cash flow," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In our Food Safety segment, we did see continued gradual improvement in the end market as it works through largely unprecedented times stemming from the significant inflation in food prices and resulting lower levels of food production. This gradual end-market improvement has coincided with what we see as an increasing focus on food safety from both regulators and consumers, driven in part by numerous recent food contamination incidents. While we're not reliant on the regulatory environment to drive growth, the increased regulatory interest highlights not only the importance of food safety overall, but also the room for improvement that exists. In our Animal Safety segment, we saw a significant improvement in core revenue growth from the first quarter despite the end market being around what we believe is a cyclical low point. Inventory levels in the distribution channel appear to be low, but we are encouraged by the growth in sales of our products out of the channel in the quarter."







Adent continued, "While our primary focus has shifted to winning in the market, we have also undertaken actions to accelerate the building of a more profitable, focused Neogen. During the second quarter, we initiated restructuring actions focused mainly on rightsizing our Genomics business to focus our end-market exposure and streamline our operations. We expect these actions, combined with cost reductions related to our logistics operations, to support continued margin improvement in the second half of the fiscal year. We have also entered the next phase of portfolio review with specific projects actively underway and will evaluate any potential opportunities that arise to drive a higher level of focus in the business and improved profitability. The significant progress we've made notwithstanding, the integration of the former 3M Food Safety business has been slowed by a combination of end-market weakness and operational delays. We continue to have full confidence in the post-integration prospects of the business and, with the food safety end market showing gradual improvement and our share recapture progressing well, we intend to build on the progress we made in the second quarter in building Neogen for the future and positioning the company to win in the market."

Financial and Business Highlights

Revenues for the second quarter were $231.3 million, an increase of 0.7% compared to $229.6 million in the prior year. Core revenue2, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency translation, as well as acquisitions completed and product lines discontinued in the last 12 months, increased by 3.5%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines had a negative impact of 0.3% while foreign currency had a negative impact of 2.5%.

Net loss for the second quarter was $456.3 million, or $(2.10) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the prior-year period, with the current-year net loss driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related primarily to the acquisition of the former 3M Food Safety Division. Adjusted Net Income was $24.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $24.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The slight decline in Adjusted Net Income was driven primarily by the lower level of operating income, mostly offset by a more favorable effective tax rate.

Gross margin was 49.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares to a gross margin of 50.9% in the same quarter a year ago, with the decrease mainly due to restructuring costs. Excluding integration and restructuring costs, gross margin was 52.2% in the second quarter compared to 52.3% in the prior-year quarter.

Second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $51.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22.2%, compared to $55.1 million and a margin of 24.0% in the prior-year period. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA Margin was driven primarily by the full cost to exit the various transition service agreements that had been in place, including higher distribution costs.

Food Safety Segment

Revenues for the Food Safety segment were $164.2 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 0.1% compared to $164.4 million in the prior year, consisting of 3.6% core growth, a negative 0.1% impact from discontinued product lines and a negative foreign currency impact of 3.6%. The core growth was driven largely by a solid performance in the biosecurity and bacterial & general sanitation product categories. In the indicator testing, culture media & other product category, solid growth in food quality, culture media and Petrifilm was partially offset by a decline in sample collection. Within the natural toxins & allergens product category, modest growth in allergens was partially offset by a slight decline in natural toxins.

Animal Safety Segment

Revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $67.0 million in the second quarter, an increase of 2.8% compared to $65.2 million in the prior year, consisting of a 3.2% core growth, a favorable 0.3% foreign currency impact and a negative 0.7% impact from discontinued product lines. The growth was led by the biosecurity and animal care & other product categories, particularly rodent control biologics and wound care products.

On a global basis, the Company's Genomics business experienced a core revenue decline in the mid-single-digit range. Increased sales in U.S. and international beef and dairy markets were offset by lower sales in the companion animal market.

Internal Controls

As a result of management's assessment of the Company's internal control over financial reporting, the Company concluded that, as of November 30, 2024, the Company had deficiencies in the control activities and information and communication components of the COSO Framework that constitute material weaknesses. More information regarding these control deficiencies and the material weakness will be contained within the Company's Form 10-Q to be filed for the quarter ended November 30, 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of November 30, 2024, the Company had total cash of $140.2 million and total outstanding non-current debt of $900.0 million, as well as committed borrowing headroom of $150.0 million.

Preliminary Nature of Reported Results

The information provided in this release is preliminary in nature because the analysis of the non-cash goodwill impairment charge described above has not been completed. The Company does not currently expect the estimated amount of that charge to change; however, the preliminary results presented in this release are subject to change as the Company finalizes its condensed consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The Company expects to file its Form 10-Q for such quarter by Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company is updating its full-year outlook. Primarily due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and, to a lesser degree, a delay in the ramp-up of sample collection production and the voluntary attrition of genomics revenue related to restructuring activities, revenue is now expected to be in the range of $905 million to $925 million. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $205 million to $215 million, primarily reflecting the impact of lower revenue and higher shipping and distribution costs. The Company continues to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $85 million, including approximately $55 million related specifically to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety Division.

About Neogen

Neogen is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen Corporation has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results and from those currently expected depending on a variety of factors, including those risk factors described in the company's most recently filed Form 10-K, as may be updated by subsequent SEC filings. In addition, the finalization of our interim goodwill impairment analysis, the possibility that the company will not be able to file its Form 10-Q within the five-day extension period permitted by SEC rules, and the occurrence of subsequent events are other factors that could cause actual results to be different than the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, the company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Results presented in this release are preliminary and unaudited estimates based on information currently available to the Company. Such results could differ from the final amounts the Company reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q.

2 Non-GAAP financial measures; see explanations and reconciliations that follow.