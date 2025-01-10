Microbiome-Based Therapeutics Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2024: Focus On 7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, The UK, And Japan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Microbiome-Based Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst assesses the current landscape of microbiome-based therapeutics in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan) and examines healthcare professionals' opinions and utilization of these therapies.

The microbiome, encompassing a vast array of microorganisms inhibiting the human body, has garnered significant attention for its role in health and disease. Recent advancements in microbiome research along with recent approvals of microbiome-based therapies, such as Ferring Therapeutics' Rebyota and Seres Therapeutics' Vowst, are expected to further accelerate the integration of microbiome treatments into clinical settings.

By harnessing knowledge derived from the expanding research, the microbiome has the potential to offer new avenues for personalized medicine and targeted interventions. However, while awareness of the microbiome seems to be growing and acceptance of its potential benefits is increasing, adoption remains varied.

Study objectives:



Examine the current utilization practices of microbiome-based therapies

Assess the barriers and opportunities associated with the use of microbiome-based therapies

Measure expected use of microbiome-based therapies in the future

Identify major players in the microbiome industry

Analyze market trends and deal-making activities in the microbiome sector Overview marketed and pipeline products

Reasons to Buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global microbiome-targeting therapy market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global microbiome-targeting therapy market in the future.

Design your development strategy through a review of potential novel targets or combinations across indications.

Understand the challenges and strategies impacting the development of microbiome-targeting therapy agents in preclinical studies and clinical trials.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the classes of microbiome-targeting therapy and indications that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1.Executive Summary

2.Study Design

2.1. Objectives and Design

2.2. Respondent Mix

2.3. Respondent Profiles

3.Microbiome Overview

3.1. What Is the Microbiome?

3.2. Microbiome-Targeted Therapies

3.3. Microbiome Value Chain - Microbiome-Targeted Therapies

3.4. Oral LBPs

3.5. LBPs and Postbiotics

3.6. Bacteriophages

3.7. Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

3.8. Trends Impacting Microbiome Research

3.9. Examples of Companies Playing an Active Role in Microbiome Development

3.10. Filings - Microbiome

3.11. Jobs - Microbiome

4.Deal-Making Activities in Microbiome

4.1. Deals - Microbiome

4.2. Deals - M&A Related to Microbiome

4.3. Deals - Strategic Partnerships Related to Microbiome

4.4. Deals - Funding Related to Microbiome

5.Current Therapies and Pipeline Products

5.1. Pipeline and Marketed Products - Global

5.2. Marketed Therapies - US

5.3. Clinical Trials - Top Five Indications for Microbiome

5.4. Late-Stage Microbiome Therapies - 7MM

6.Current and Future Use of Microbiome-Based Therapies

6.1. Current and Future Use of Microbiome - US

6.2. Current and Future Use of Microbiome - France

6.3. Current and Future Use of Microbiome - Germany

6.4. Current and Future Use of Microbiome - Italy

6.5. Current and Future Use of Microbiome - Spain

6.6. Current and Future Use of Microbiome - UK

6.7. Current and Future Use of Microbiome - Japan

7.Familiarity and Satisfaction with Microbiome Therapies

7.1. Satisfaction with Microbiome-Based Therapies

7.2. Patient Familiarity with Microbiome-Based Therapies

8.Future Considerations

8.1. Main Barriers for Wider Uptake

8.2. Evaluating the Microbiome Hype

8.3. Conditions Poised to Benefit the Most from Microbiome-Based Treatments

8.4. Importance of the Microbiome for Human Health

9.Summary of Key Findings

