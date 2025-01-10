(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Startup Series - AI in Manufacturing: Startups Driving Factory 4.0" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Startup Series report, titled "Startup Series - AI in Manufacturing: Startups Driving Factory 4.0" focuses on cutting-edge AI innovations in sector and their impact on the landscape.

This report thoroughly explores the AI in manufacturing landscape as reshaped by startups, spotlighting their innovative solutions and their potential in various industries. By offering in-depth insights into this dynamic field, The analyst's report assists industry stakeholders in identifying promising AI startups and comprehending the implications of their contributions to the manufacturing sector.

The manufacturing sector is rapidly integrating AI to boost efficiency and automation, with AI spending expected to increase from $6.37 billion in 2023 to $26.74 billion by 2028. AI startups are enhancing the manufacturing value chain, focusing on R&D, production automation, and supply chain optimization. Technologies such as generative design, autonomous robots, and predictive analytics are being used to enhance factory operations, reduce downtime, and improve overall efficiency.

The report examines key startups deploying AI across product development, operations, process improvement, and quality control. Drawing on insights from the analyst's Disruptor Intelligence Center and expert analysis, the report empowers enterprises to stay updated on industry trends, explore strategic partnerships, and integrate innovative AI solutions to maintain competitiveness in the manufacturing sector.

Scope



The 40 startups featured in this report were founded in 2015 or later and provide AI solutions specifically designed for the manufacturing value chain. Their offerings cater to a range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, machinery, metals, energy, utilities, construction, retail, and packaging.

Reasons to Buy



Stay updated: AI is rapidly transforming manufacturing with impact ranging across several industries.

Discover new startups: The report covers promising startups that are working on innovative technologies and solutions.

Identify key use cases: The report helps in identifying key AI use cases across the manufacturing value chain and disruptive startups focused on those use cases.

Learn about innovation areas: Deep-dive into AI startups researching cutting-edge technologies to offer distinct solutions. Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Key AI Technologies

5. Latest Trends

6. Value Chain Impact

7. Startup Profiles



Product Development

Operations

Process Improvement Quality Control and Maintenance

8. The Road Ahead

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Arundo Analytics

Augmentir

Bright Machines

Chooch Intelligence Technologies

Cognitive Design Systems

Covariant

Doxel

Eigen

EthonAI

Factory Four

Fero Labs

Flexciton

Gimic

InsightFinder

Instrumental

Intellegens

Kinta AI

Landing AI

Machina Labs

MindsDB

Monolith AI

Neurisium

Noodle Analytics

NStream

OSARO

Outrider Technologies

Path Robotics

Phaseshift Technologies

PowerArena

SmartMore Technology

Synergies Intelligent Systems

Thrive AI

Uptime AI

Vanti

Vention

Veo Robotics Wandelbots.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900