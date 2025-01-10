Iteos Announces 2025 Strategic Priorities And Anticipated Milestones

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Multiple TIGIT clinical data readouts anticipated throughout 2025, including >400 patients from two Phase 2 trials and one Phase 1/2 assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab in 1L NSCLC and 1L HNSCC

- EOS-984 Phase 1 monotherapy and PD-1 combination data anticipated in 2H25

- EOS-215, a potential best-in-class anti-TREM2 monoclonal antibody, IND submission anticipated in 1Q25

- Cash balance and balance of $683.9 million as of September 30, 2024 expected to provide runway through 2027

WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today outlined business updates and strategic priorities for 2025.

“As iTeos enters 2025, we are well-positioned to emerge as a leading oncology company by advancing therapies with first- or best-in-class potential that target resistance mechanisms within the tumor microenvironment. Starting in the second quarter, this year will feature robust TIGIT datasets in both non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer, aiming to highlight the differentiation with our unique TIGIT:PD-1 doublet, belrestotug + dostarlimab. We are also excited about EOS-984 and EOS-215, our early-stage programs which demonstrate our track record of designing and developing innovative and differentiated therapies,” said Michel Detheux, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of iTeos.“We look forward to a pivotal year for our company, with multiple data readouts and continued progress across our oncology portfolio.”

Program Highlights

Belrestotug (EOS-448/GSKFF28849A): IgG1 anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody in development for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic PD-L1-high non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and for the first-line treatment of PD-L1 positive recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) in collaboration with GSK.



GALAXIES Lung-301



Enrollment ongoing globally in randomized, double-blind Phase 3 registrational study assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab versus placebo + pembrolizumab in patients with first-line advanced, unresectable, or metastatic PD-L1 high NSCLC

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted clearance to advance belrestotug 400mg + dostarlimab as the recommended Phase 3 dose, allowing for the activation of clinical sites in the U.S. and China, respectively.



GALAXIES Lung-201

Topline interim data from Phase 2 platform study assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet and a triplet with GSK's investigational anti-CD96 antibody, nelistotug, in first-line advanced / metastatic PD-L1 high NSCLC anticipated in 2Q25 to include safety, ORR, and ctDNA data from >240 patients, with pembrolizumab monotherapy ORR for 30 patients and PFS data from initial 124 patients treated. Data are expected to be submitted for presentation at a scientific congress in 2H 2025.



GALAXIES H&N-202 Interim data from Phase 2 platform study assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet and triplet with nelistotug in first-line patients with PD-L1 positive recurrent/metastatic HNSCC anticipated in 2025 to include safety and ORR from >150 patients.



TIG-006 HNSCC Topline data from the TIG-006 study in cohorts 2C & 2D assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet in first-line PD-L1 positive advanced / metastatic HNSCC anticipated in 2025 to include safety, ORR, and PFS from a total of 42 patients.

EOS-984: Potential first-in-class small molecule in oncology inhibiting ENT1, a dominant transporter of adenosine involved in T cell metabolism, expansion, effector function, and survival.



APT-008 Topline data assessing EOS-984 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors anticipated in 2H25.

EOS-215: Potential best-in-class anti-TREM2 with a novel mechanism of action blocking monoclonal antibody targeting tumor-associated macrophages to reprogram the tumor microenvironment.



TRM-010 Investigative New Drug (IND) application for EOS-215 anticipated in 1Q25.

Financial Updates

Cash Position: The Company's cash and cash equivalent position was $683.9 million as of September 30, 2024, inclusive of a $35.0 million milestone received relating to the dosing of the first patient in the GALAXIES Lung-301 clinical trial. The Company expects its cash balance to provide runway through 2027, which includes the potential initiation of multiple Phase 3 registrational trials assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. i

Teos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company's innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immunosuppressive pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

About Belrestotug (EOS-448/ GSK4428859A)

Belrestotug is an Fc active human immunoglobulin G1, or IgG1, monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting T cell immunoglobulin and immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif domains (TIGIT), an important inhibitory receptor which contributes to the suppression of adaptive and innate immune responses against cancer. As an optimized high-affinity, potent anti-TIGIT mAb, belrestotug is designed to enhance the antitumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism by engaging with TIGIT and FcγR, a key regulator of immune responses which induces cytokine release and antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). The therapeutic candidate is progressing in multiple indications in collaboration with GSK.

About EOS-984

EOS-984 is a potential first-in-class small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) designed to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation. The therapeutic candidate has the potential to fully reverse the profound immunosuppressive action of adenosine on T and B cells and is in Phase 1 development.

About EOS-215

EOS-215 is a potential best-in-class monoclonal antibody which blocks ligand binding to triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2), switching off multiple tumor growth and survival promoting activities of tumor resident macrophages and effectively“reprogramming” the macrophages to allow for T cell activation. The therapeutic candidate has shown activity in both in vitro and in vivo highly immune resistant models and is currently in IND-enabling studies.

