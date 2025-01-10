Global Biologics Market To Reach USD 1,077.2 Billion By 2035, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.1% From 2025-2035 | Future Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany's biologics market, the largest in Europe, is expected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR from 2025 to 2035. AI is driving this growth by enhancing R&D, optimizing drug design, and identifying targets. AI tools improve data analysis, enabling biomarker identification and personalized treatments, reducing costs and development time. Germany's strong biotech ecosystem supports its leadership in biologic innovation. Together, AI and biotechnology are fueling the market's expansion. NEWARK, Del, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biologics market is projected to witness substantial growth, with an estimated worth of USD 450.2 billion in 2025, reaching USD 1,077.2 billion by 2035. This surge represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% over the forecast period. The biologics sector continues to evolve as a critical component of modern medicine, offering precision therapies for complex diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic conditions. Biologics are advanced therapeutic products derived from biological sources, including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, vaccines , and gene therapies. These products are designed to target specific biological pathways, making them highly effective in treating complex diseases. Unlike conventional small-molecule drugs, biologics offer more personalized and precise treatment options, providing significant improvements in patient outcomes while minimizing side effects. Biologic drugs are produced by genetic engineering and are composed of proteins taken from human genes. Biologic medications are made up of items like blood and blood components, gene therapy, somatic cells, vaccines, allergens, tissues, and recombinant therapeutic proteins and are obtained from several natural sources, including animals, humans, or microorganisms. Disease-modifying antirheumatic medicines (DMARDs) that contain living organism components or are made from living organisms are known as biologics or biological drugs. Biologics are produced using complex methods and Advanced biotechnology techniques What are the Major Drivers Boosting the Demand for Biologics Market? A significant element influencing the biologics market's growth rate throughout the forecast period is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Oral product efficacy for Crohn's and rheumatoid arthritis attract more moderate patients to the biologics drug and new treatments. The market for biologics is being driven by factors such as big brand-name drugs losing their patent rights, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the diagnosis of those diseases, and an increase in the technological advancements in research and development by major key players of the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, researchers are looking toward species and expression systems that have the potential to be more productive. Revenue growth is expected to be fuelled by the development of cell lines and reagents that increase the productivity of biological products. Which Region Shows Strong Growth Potential in the Biologics Market? The established economy of North America is anticipated to drive demand for biologics, followed by Europe and Asian regions. The overall sales of biologics in North America are anticipated to increase as the systematic drug review process and increasing technological advancement in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, greater patient awareness, innovative strategies developed by key players, and regulatory harmonization regions are expected to experience rapid growth in the biologics control market in the European regions. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa regions are likely to experience sustainable growth in the forecast period due to rising disease incidences in these countries. Key Market Drivers Fueling Growth in the Global Biologics Industry

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases – The increasing incidence of conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases is driving the demand for biologics. These therapies offer highly targeted treatments, addressing the root causes of chronic diseases with minimal side effects.

Advances in Cell and Gene Therapy – Innovations in cell and gene therapies, such as CAR-T and CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing, are revolutionizing treatments for complex diseases like blood cancers and genetic disorders. These breakthroughs offer curative potential rather than just symptomatic relief.

Next-Generation Biologics – The advent of new biologics, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific antibodies, and fusion proteins, is expanding the therapeutic applications of biologics, particularly in oncology and rare diseases. Regulatory Support for Innovation – Increasing approvals from regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA are accelerating the adoption of biologics, driving their market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Biologics Market

Rising chronic disease prevalence, including cancer and autoimmune disorders, is driving demand for biologics.

Advancements in cell and gene therapies, such as CAR-T and CRISPR, are revolutionizing treatment options for complex diseases.

The emergence of next-generation biologics, including ADCs and bispecific antibodies, is expanding therapeutic possibilities.

Supportive regulatory frameworks are accelerating biologic therapy approvals, fueling market expansion.

The growing trend toward personalized medicine is boosting the adoption of biologics for more targeted and effective treatments. Despite high production costs, innovations in manufacturing technologies are helping to improve scalability and reduce costs. “Breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies, including CAR-T and CRISPR-Cas9, are revolutionizing the treatment of complex diseases and advancing the frontier of precision medicine. The emergence of next-generation biologics, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific antibodies, is refining therapeutic precision, with a particular emphasis on oncology.” - says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.). Access the Full Report of Biologics Market Trends and Projections Now: Regional Insights into the Biologics Market

Countries Value CAGR (2025 to 2035) United States 3.7% Germany 3.8% France 4.7% UK 4.1% China 9.0% India 9.5% South Korea 8.7%









Prominent Drivers of the Biologics Market



Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies – Innovations in biomanufacturing, including automation, AI, and digital monitoring, are streamlining production, reducing costs, and enhancing scalability.

Increased Focus on Oncology – Biologics are playing a pivotal role in the treatment of cancer, with therapies like monoclonal antibodies and ADCs leading to improved outcomes in oncology.

Improved Efficacy and Reduced Side Effects – Biologics offer highly targeted therapies that result in better therapeutic outcomes and fewer adverse side effects compared to traditional treatments.

Growing Investment in Research and Development – Increased funding for R&D in biologics is accelerating the discovery of new and more effective therapies for a range of diseases.

Government Incentives for Rare Disease Treatments – Policies like the Orphan Drug Act are stimulating the development of biologics for rare and underserved conditions, creating lucrative growth opportunities. Rising Healthcare Awareness – Growing awareness among both healthcare providers and patients about the benefits of biologics is driving demand for these therapies.

Challenges Faced by Biologics Market



High Production Costs – The complex biotechnological processes required to manufacture biologics result in significantly higher production costs compared to traditional therapies, limiting accessibility.

Limited Accessibility in Low-Income Regions – Biologics are often unaffordable in low- and middle-income countries, where healthcare infrastructure and insurance coverage are insufficient.

Cold Chain Logistics Requirements – Biologics often require temperature-controlled logistics for storage and transport, increasing distribution costs and complicating access in resource-poor regions.

Regulatory Hurdles – Despite regulatory support, navigating complex approval processes across different regions can still present challenges for companies developing biologics.

Market Saturation in Established Markets – In high-income countries, biologics face challenges from reimbursement limitations and healthcare budget constraints, which may restrict widespread adoption. Intellectual Property and Patent Challenges – The biologics market is highly dependent on patents, and the expiration of patents for key biologics may lead to increased competition from biosimilars, affecting market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape of the Biologics Market

The biologics industry is highly competitive, with companies constantly innovating and expanding product portfolios. Leading producers are focusing on international growth, often acquiring regional players to strengthen their global presence. To enhance sales and market position, manufacturers are employing strategies like product launches, strategic collaborations, and research sponsorships. These efforts are driving intense competition and accelerating advancements in the biologics sector.

Recent Industry Developments in Biologics Market



In January 2024, Pfizer Inc., an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, announced that the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) TIVDAK® (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) which is used for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

In May 2024, Biocon Ltd, an India-based multinational pharmaceutical company, announced that the USA Food and Drug Administration (USA FDA) has approved the YesafiliTM (aflibercept-jbvf), a VEGF inhibitor used to treat ophthalmology conditions. In October 2023, Novartis AG announced that the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Cosentyx® (secukinumab) to treat moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in adults.



Key Market Players



Amgen, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Abbvie Inc.

F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc. Others



Key Segments of Biologics Industry

By Drug Class:

In terms of drug class, the industry is divided into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones/proteins, vaccines, cellular based biologics, gene-based biologics, therapeutic enzymes and others.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, and others

By Manufacturing Type:

In terms of manufacturing type, the industry is divided into contract manufacturing and in-house manufacturing.

By Drug Classification:

In drug classification, the industry is segregated into branded drugs and generic drugs

By Mode of Purchase:

In terms of mode of purchase, the industry is divided into prescription drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

By Source:

In terms of source, the industry is segregated into bacterial cells, yeast cells, plant cells, animal cells and others source

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

German Language

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der globale Markt für Biologika ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen wird, mit einem geschätzten Wert von 450,2 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2025, der bis 2035 1.077,2 Mrd. USD erreichen wird. Dieser Anstieg entspricht einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 9,1 % im Prognosezeitraum. Der Biologika-Sektor entwickelt sich zu einem wichtigen Bestandteil der modernen Medizin weiter und bietet Präzisionstherapien für komplexe Krankheiten wie Krebs, Autoimmunerkrankungen und genetische Erkrankungen.

Biologika sind fortschrittliche therapeutische Produkte, die aus biologischen Quellen gewonnen werden, einschließlich monoklonaler Antikörper, therapeutischer Proteine, Impfstoffe und Gentherapien. Diese Produkte sind so konzipiert, dass sie auf bestimmte biologische Signalwege abzielen, was sie bei der Behandlung komplexer Krankheiten hochwirksam macht. Im Gegensatz zu herkömmlichen niedermolekularen Medikamenten bieten Biologika personalisiertere und präzisere Behandlungsoptionen, die die Patientenergebnisse erheblich verbessern und gleichzeitig Nebenwirkungen minimieren.

Wichtige Markttreiber, die das Wachstum in der globalen Biologika-Industrie vorantreiben



Steigende Prävalenz chronischer Krankheiten – Die zunehmende Inzidenz von Erkrankungen wie Krebs, Diabetes und Autoimmunerkrankungen treibt die Nachfrage nach Biologika an. Diese Therapien bieten hochgradig zielgerichtete Behandlungen, die die Ursachen chronischer Krankheiten mit minimalen Nebenwirkungen angehen.

Fortschritte in der Zell- und Gentherapie – Innovationen in der Zell- und Gentherapie, wie z. B. die Genom-Editierung von CAR-T und CRISPR-Cas9, revolutionieren die Behandlung komplexer Krankheiten wie Blutkrebs und genetischer Störungen. Diese Durchbrüche bieten eher ein heilendes Potenzial als nur eine symptomatische Linderung.

Biologika der nächsten Generation – Das Aufkommen neuer Biologika wie Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugate (ADCs), bispezifische Antikörper und Fusionsproteine erweitert die therapeutischen Anwendungen von Biologika, insbesondere in der Onkologie und bei seltenen Krankheiten. Regulatorische Unterstützung für Innovationen – Zunehmende Zulassungen von Aufsichtsbehörden wie der FDA und der EMA beschleunigen die Einführung von Biologika und treiben ihr Marktwachstum voran.

Regionale Einblicke in den Biologika-Markt

Länder Wert-CAGR (2025 bis 2035) USA 3.7 % Deutschland 3.8 % Frankreich 4.7 % Vereinigtes Königreich 4.1 % China 9.0 % Indien 9.5 % Südkorea 8.7 %

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Biologika-Markt



Die steigende Prävalenz chronischer Krankheiten, einschließlich Krebs und Autoimmunerkrankungen, treibt die Nachfrage nach Biologika an.

Fortschritte bei Zell- und Gentherapien wie CAR-T und CRISPR revolutionieren die Behandlungsmöglichkeiten für komplexe Krankheiten.

Das Aufkommen von Biologika der nächsten Generation, einschließlich ADCs und bispezifischer Antikörper, erweitert die therapeutischen Möglichkeiten.

Unterstützende regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen beschleunigen die Zulassung biologischer Therapien und treiben die Marktexpansion voran.

Der wachsende Trend zur personalisierten Medizin fördert die Einführung von Biologika für gezieltere und effektivere Behandlungen. Trotz hoher Produktionskosten tragen Innovationen in den Fertigungstechnologien dazu bei, die Skalierbarkeit zu verbessern und die Kosten zu senken.

"Durchbrüche in der Zell- und Gentherapie, einschließlich CAR-T und CRISPR-Cas9, revolutionieren die Behandlung komplexer Krankheiten und verschieben die Grenzen der Präzisionsmedizin. Das Aufkommen von Biologika der nächsten Generation, wie z. B. Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugate (ADCs) und bispezifische Antikörper, verfeinert die therapeutische Präzision, mit besonderem Schwerpunkt auf der Onkologie", sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Prominente Treiber des Biologika-Marktes



Fortschritte in der Fertigungstechnologie – Innovationen in der Bioproduktion, einschließlich Automatisierung, KI und digitaler Überwachung, rationalisieren die Produktion, senken die Kosten und verbessern die Skalierbarkeit.

Verstärkter Fokus auf Onkologie – Biologika spielen eine zentrale Rolle bei der Behandlung von Krebs, wobei Therapien wie monoklonale Antikörper und ADCs zu verbesserten Ergebnissen in der Onkologie führen.

Verbesserte Wirksamkeit und reduzierte Nebenwirkungen – Biologika bieten hochgradig zielgerichtete Therapien, die im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Behandlungen zu besseren therapeutischen Ergebnissen und weniger unerwünschten Nebenwirkungen führen.

Wachsende Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung – Erhöhte Mittel für Forschung und Entwicklung im Bereich Biologika beschleunigen die Entdeckung neuer und wirksamerer Therapien für eine Reihe von Krankheiten.

Staatliche Anreize für die Behandlung seltener Krankheiten – Maßnahmen wie der Orphan Drug Act fördern die Entwicklung von Biologika für seltene und unterversorgte Erkrankungen und schaffen lukrative Wachstumsmöglichkeiten. Steigendes Bewusstsein im Gesundheitswesen – Das wachsende Bewusstsein sowohl bei Gesundheitsdienstleistern als auch bei Patienten für die Vorteile von Biologika treibt die Nachfrage nach diesen Therapien an.

Herausforderungen auf dem Markt für Biologika



Hohe Produktionskosten – Die komplexen biotechnologischen Prozesse, die zur Herstellung von Biologika erforderlich sind, führen zu deutlich höheren Produktionskosten im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Therapien, was die Zugänglichkeit einschränkt.

Eingeschränkte Zugänglichkeit in einkommensschwachen Regionen – Biologika sind in Ländern mit niedrigem und mittlerem Einkommen, in denen die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und der Versicherungsschutz unzureichend sind, oft unerschwinglich.

Anforderungen an die Kühlkettenlogistik – Biologika erfordern oft eine temperaturkontrollierte Logistik für Lagerung und Transport, was die Vertriebskosten erhöht und den Zugang in ressourcenarmen Regionen erschwert.

Regulatorische Hürden – Trotz regulatorischer Unterstützung kann die Navigation durch komplexe Zulassungsprozesse in verschiedenen Regionen für Unternehmen, die Biologika entwickeln, immer noch eine Herausforderung darstellen.

Marktsättigung in etablierten Märkten – In Ländern mit hohem Einkommen stehen Biologika vor Herausforderungen durch Erstattungsbeschränkungen und Einschränkungen des Gesundheitsbudgets, die eine breite Akzeptanz einschränken können. Herausforderungen für geistiges Eigentum und Patente – Der Markt für Biologika ist in hohem Maße von Patenten abhängig, und das Auslaufen von Patenten für wichtige Biologika kann zu einem verstärkten Wettbewerb durch Biosimilars führen, was sich auf die Marktdynamik auswirkt.

Wettbewerbslandschaft des Biologika-Marktes

Die Biologika-Branche ist hart umkämpft, da die Unternehmen ständig innovativ sind und ihr Produktportfolio erweitern. Führende Produzenten konzentrieren sich auf internationales Wachstum und erwerben oft regionale Akteure, um ihre globale Präsenz zu stärken. Um den Absatz und die Marktposition zu verbessern, setzen die Hersteller Strategien wie Produkteinführungen, strategische Kooperationen und Forschungssponsoring ein. Diese Bemühungen führen zu einem intensiven Wettbewerb und beschleunigen die Fortschritte im Biologika-Sektor.

Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für Biologika



Im Januar 2024 gab Pfizer Inc., ein amerikanisches multinationales Pharma- und Biotechnologieunternehmen, bekannt, dass die US-amerikanische Food and Drug Administration (FDA) den ergänzenden Biologics License Application (sBLA) TIVDAK® (Tisotumab Vedotin-tftv) angenommen hat, der zur Behandlung von Patientinnen mit rezidivierendem oder metastasiertem Gebärmutterhalskrebs eingesetzt wird.

Im Mai 2024 gab Biocon Ltd, ein in Indien ansässiges multinationales Pharmaunternehmen, bekannt, dass die US-amerikanische Food and Drug Administration (USA FDA) YesafiliTM (aflibercept-jbvf), einen VEGF-Inhibitor zur Behandlung von Augenerkrankungen, zugelassen hat. Im Oktober 2023 gab die Novartis AG bekannt, dass die US-amerikanische Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Cosentyx® (Secukinumab) zur Behandlung von mittelschwerer bis schwerer Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) bei Erwachsenen zugelassen hat.



Wichtige Marktteilnehmer



Amgen, Inc.

Eli Lilly und Co.

GlaxoSmithKline SPS

Abbvie Inc.

F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc. Andere



Schlüsselsegmente der Biologika-Industrie

Nach Medikamentenklasse:

In Bezug auf die Arzneimittelklasse ist die Branche in monoklonale Antikörper, rekombinante Hormone/Proteine, Impfstoffe, zellbasierte Biologika, genbasierte Biologika, therapeutische Enzyme und andere unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

In Bezug auf die Anwendung ist die Branche in Infektionskrankheiten, Krebs, Autoimmunerkrankungen, seltene Krankheiten und andere unterteilt

Nach Herstellungstyp:

In Bezug auf die Herstellungsart wird die Branche in Lohnfertigung und Eigenfertigung unterteilt.

Nach Arzneimittelklassifizierung:

Bei der Arzneimittelklassifizierung wird die Branche in Markenmedikamente und Generika unterteilt

Nach Art des Kaufs:

In Bezug auf die Art des Kaufs wird die Branche in verschreibungspflichtige Medikamente und rezeptfreie (OTC) Medikamente unterteilt.

Nach Quelle:

In Bezug auf die Quelle ist die Industrie in Bakterienzellen, Hefezellen, Pflanzenzellen, tierische Zellen und andere Quellen unterteilt

Nach Vertriebskanal:

In Bezug auf den Vertriebskanal unterteilt sich die Branche in Krankenhausapotheken, Einzelhandelsapotheken und Online-Apotheken.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) wurden in dem Bericht behandelt.

Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

