Results Of The IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) 2024 2H Review

DAICS 2H2024 review ABT asset type

- Irene Wong

HONG KONG, CHINA, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2nd Half 2024 Review of the IX Digital Asset Classification System (“DAICS ®”), aiming to provide the professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICS® classifies digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens in a 3-tier system for each category. For Cryptocurrencies: Tier 1-Industry/ Tier 2-Sector/ Tier 3-Sub-sector; for Asset Backed Tokens: Tier 1-Asset Type/ Tier 2-Branch/ Tier 3-Sub-branch (Appendix 1). The results are as follows:

a) Cryptocurrencies

i) Structure and definitions

Tier 1: Industry Changes

The industry groups remain unchanged with 5 industries. The industry names and definitions also remain unchanged.

1) Payment (110)

2) Infrastructure (120)

3) Financial services (130),

4) Tech & Data (140) and

5) Media & Entertainment (150).

Tier 2: Sector Changes

The number of sectors remain unchanged with 16 sectors. There is no modification in Sector names as well as the definition of the sectors.

ii) Classification Changes

No Change



iii) Green coins label

There are 9 Greens coins in this review, labelled green in the following table:

Energy Efficient Consensus Mechanism (Pos, PoH, PoA, Hashgraph)Renewable Energy Use

PaymentEthena USDeG (New)

FDUSDG (New)NIL

Infrastructure (120)NILSOLG

VETG

Financial Services (130)LEOG (New)

OKBG (New)NIL

Tech & Data (140)NILNIL

Media & Entertainment (150)PEPEG (New)

WIFG (New)

IMXGNIL

iii) Coverage of DAICS®

DAICS® coin coverage: top 50 coins by average market capitalization across past 90 days

DAICS® market capitalization coverage: 89.32%*

The % coverage of market capitalization of the 50th ranked coin: 0.0802%

Member changes within the TOP 50 coins in DAICS®: 5 coins in and 6 coins out

(For more details about the industry weighting and the 6 changes, please see Appendix 4).



*As of 9th December 2024, based on past 90 days market capitalization ranking including all coins* (exclude Wrapped coins and Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) governance tokens)

Note: G as 'Green' labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainability

* * (For details on Industry & Sector definitions under DAICS®, please refer to Appendix 2 & 3)



b) Asset Backed Tokens (ABT)

i) Structure and definitions

Tier 1: Asset Types Changes

The asset types remain unchanged at 6

1) Culture (205),

2) Real Estate (215),

3) Financials (235),

4) Entertainment (255),

5) Natural Resources (265), and

6) Green Economy (275)

Tier 2: Branch Changes

The branches remain unchanged at 31.

(For details on Asset types and Branches, please refer to Appendix 3).

ii) Classification Changes

Nil

iii) Coverage of DAICS®

IX Asia Indexes has not started to classify any ABT. ABTs will be added to DAICS® in the next stage when a fair amount of popular asset-backed tokens are available in the market. A new ABT registry will be made available to the public. Although there has been an increase in the number of ABTs, ABTs only comprised 0.106% of the total market capitalization of digital assets. A classification summary and definition table are available at Appendix 5 & 6.

For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS®, please refer to the“IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System”- principle and guiding methodology on the company website .

All classification changes including the ixCrypto Infrastructure Index and ixCrypto Stablecoin index will take effect on 17th January 2025.

For more details on our DAICS® qualification criteria, please email ....

~END~

