INTEGRA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE American: ITRG) announces that Integra's Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed George Salamis as President, Chief Executive Officer & Director and Anna Ladd-Kruger as Chair of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Salamis succeeds Jason Kosec as Integra's President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kosec has also resigned as a Director of the Company.

Anna Ladd-Kruger, Chair of the Board of Directors of Integra stated: "This is a natural time to transition our leadership as we pursue our vision of becoming a leading precious metals producer in the Great Basin region. George will seamlessly step back into the role of Chief Executive Officer, a position he held upon founding Integra in 2017. George will leverage the knowledge he has gained over 30 years working in the global mining industry, including with major mining operators Placer Dome and Cameco. He will lead the team with a focus on our two strategic priorities: reaching sustained profitability and operational excellence at our Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada and advancing our built-in growth pipeline through the DeLamar and Nevada North development projects, with an emphasis on permitting during a pivotal time for natural resource development in the US. On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Jason for his contributions to Integra and we wish him all the best in his future pursuits."

George Salamis, President, CEO & Director, commented: "We are grateful for Jason's contributions to Integra, including the role he played in consolidating Integra's exploration, development and producing assets in Nevada and Idaho. By bringing these assets together, Jason helped to establish a strategic path for Integra to become a growing precious metals producer in the Great Basin of the Western United States.

We move forward on this path with energy, knowing our Florida Canyon Mine will play a crucial role in realizing our vision. Over the course of 2025, we will strengthen our robust operating and development teams, adding mining expertise and production excellence to our executive team. Our goal is to announce a new Chief Operating Officer during Q1 2025 and have an expanded operations team in place by early 2026."

"The cash flow we generate at the Florida Canyon mine will support both the mine's own resiliency as it continues producing reliable value, as well as the accelerated advancement of the DeLamar Project" stated Mr. Salamis. "We will aim to initiate the federal permitting process for DeLamar in 2025, carefully timed as the new federal administration settles into its new roles, and begin executing on policies that bring jobs and investments back to the US and build up local supply chains. There has never been a more exciting time to pursue responsible mining development and sustainable operations in the US."

Jason Kosec added, "It has been a privilege to build a high-quality asset portfolio at Integra, during a time when the industry needed consolidation. I will be available to the team to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities and look forward to realizing value as a shareholder."

Anna Ladd-Kruger has played a pivotal role in Integra's growth trajectory since she was appointed to the Board in 2018, as Director and Audit Chair. Anna has over 25 years of industry experience, progressing her career through financial and operational leadership roles at several Canadian publicly listed mining companies. She holds experience in various stages of the mining process from exploration to multi-jurisdictional operations. Anna's extensive executive and director level experience for numerous junior and mid-tier producers ideally positions her to lead Integra through the next phase of growth as a producing company.

Since founding the Company in 2017, after co-leading the successful sale of Integra Gold to Eldorado Gold for C$590 million as Executive Chairman, Mr. Salamis has been either President and CEO or Executive Chair of Integra, fostering collaborative working relationships across the capital markets, shareholders, and stakeholders in Idaho and Nevada. He has assembled a strategic Board of Directors purpose-built to advance natural resource development in the Great Basin region, during a time when US federal policy is shifting to prioritize domestic mineral production and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.



About Integra Resources

Integra is a growing precious metals producer in the Great Basin of the Western United States. Integra is focused on demonstrating profitability and operational excellence at its principal operating asset, the Florida Canyon Mine, located in Nevada. In addition, Integra is committed to advancing its flagship development-stage heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Nevada North Project located in western Nevada. Integra creates sustainable value for shareholders, stakeholders, and local communities through successful mining operations, efficient project development, disciplined capital allocation, and strategic M&A, while upholding the highest industry standards for environmental, social, and governance practices.

