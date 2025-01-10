عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917


1/10/2025 6:46:15 AM

Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 01/15/2025 01/15/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,748 6,122
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.660 / 7.640 102.970 / 6.600
Total Number of Bids Received 37 32
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,748 6,872
Total Number of Successful Bids 31 27
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 31 27
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.660 / 7.640 102.970 / 6.600
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.870 / 7.540 103.350 / 6.550
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.660 / 7.640 102.970 / 6.600
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.749 / 7.600 103.145 / 6.570
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.870 / 7.540 103.350 / 6.550
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.586 / 7.680 102.750 / 6.630
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.720 / 7.610 103.112 / 6.580
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.30 1.12

