Onemain Holdings Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, (NYSE: OMF ), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, plans to report its fourth quarter 2024 results before the opens on Friday, January 31, 2025. The release will be available on

OneMain's

investor relations website at

.

A call to discuss the company's results, outlook and related matters will be held that morning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 800-451-7724 (U.S. domestic) or 785-424-1116 (international), and using conference ID 60408, or via a live audio webcast through our investor relations website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website after the event.

About

OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF ) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,300 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit .

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Peter R Poillon, 212-359-2432

[email protected]

