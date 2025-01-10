Chipmos EXPECTS 6.3% FULL YEAR 2024 REVENUE GROWTH, WITH A 5.4% Yoy DECEMBER 2024 REVENUE DECLINE AND A 5.7% Yoy 4Q24 REVENUE DECLINE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HSINCHU, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS ), an leading provider of outsourced assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of December 2024 and for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the of NT$32.79

to US$1.00 as of December 31, 2024. This would represent full year 2024 revenue growth of approximately 6.3% compared to the full year 2023. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was NT$5,399.6 million or US$164.7 million, representing a decrease of 5.7% from the fourth quarter of 2023, and a decrease of 11.0% from the third quarter of 2024. The Company noted that while the quarterly decline reflects macro industry pricing and demand headwinds, the strong full year 2024 revenue growth reflects continued leadership in its core markets. Revenue for the month of December 2024 was NT$1,780.1 million or US$54.3 million, representing a decrease of 3.0% from November 2024, and a decrease of 5.4% from December 2023.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

December 2024 November 2024 December 2023 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues

(NT$ million) 1,780.1 1,834.6 1,881.5 -3.0

% -5.4

% Revenues

(US$ million) 54.3 55.9 57.4 -3.0

% -5.4

%

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2024 Fourth Quarter 2023 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues

(NT$ million) 5,399.6 6,068.0 5,725.4 -11.0

% -5.7

% Revenues

(US$ million) 164.7 185.1 174.6 -11.0

% -5.7

%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS ) ( ) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 [email protected] In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 [email protected]



SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED