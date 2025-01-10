(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Corporate Wellness - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China corporate wellness market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% over the forecast period, to reach a market size of US$1.27 billion by 2030 from US$828.908 million in 2025.



A notable driver is the escalating healthcare expenses and the prevalence of chronic diseases, with China harboring almost 100 million individuals grappling with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), constituting nearly a quarter of global COPD cases. Corporate wellness initiatives are increasingly recognized for averting and managing such conditions, curbing healthcare expenditures, and minimizing employee absenteeism.

Additionally, the impact of technology and digitalization is playing a pivotal role. Innovative, tech-centric solutions, including wearables, mobile applications, and online platforms, are transforming wellness programs into more accessible, engaging, and data-driven experiences. The infusion of personalization and convenience elements serves to enhance employee participation for the overall effectiveness of programs.

Another significant driver is China's status as the world's largest producer and consumer of tobacco. With a staggering 300 million smokers, accounting for nearly one-third of the global total engaging in tobacco consumption, the corporate wellness landscape emerges as a crucial player in mitigating smoking urges and fostering overall well-being among individuals.

Hence, with the healthcare challenges, technological advancements, and the urgent need to address tobacco-related concerns position corporate wellness programs as instrumental in promoting a healthier workforce, ultimately contributing to reduced healthcare costs and improved productivity.

Rising Demand Owing to High Tobacco Consumption

Tobacco usage stands as the leading cause of preventable death and noncommunicable diseases globally, with up to half of all smokers succumbing to tobacco-related ailments like cancer, lung diseases, and heart conditions. In the context of this alarming scenario, China emerges as a pivotal player, being the world's foremost producer and consumer of tobacco. The nation harbors 300 million smokers, constituting nearly one-third of the global smoking population, and over half of adult men in China are actively engaged in tobacco consumption.

According to 2020 statistics, the prevalence of tobacco use among people aged 15 years and older in China was reported at 26.2%, with projections by the WHO estimating a slight decline to 25.2%. Recognizing the severity of the problem and its economic impact, Healthy China 2030 provided a key objective of lowering adult smoking prevalence to 20% by the year 2030. To accomplish this goal, the government has been imposing stricter tobacco control policies such as high taxes on tobacco products and increased smoke-free zones. Public health campaigns on the dangers of smoking and benefits of quitting have also been stepped up. More emphasis has also been given to encouraging more people to quit by offering alternative methods of cessation, such as nicotine replacement therapies and counseling services.

To realize this ambitious target and counteract the adverse economic impact of smoking, corporate wellness programs are poised to play a significant role. These programs, aligned with the overarching health strategy, are instrumental in fostering healthier lifestyles, potentially contributing to a decline in smoking rates among the adult population. In essence, the integration of corporate wellness initiatives stands as a proactive measure within the broader impact for improving overall public health outcomes. Report Coverage:

