

Further, the rising employment of 5G technology and the rising demand for wireless networks will contribute to the market expansion in the coming years. However, the high cost of production with a low profit margin could discourage companies from exploring RF power semiconductor technology which could restrain the market.

RF power semiconductor market drivers

Increasing employment of wireless networks to boost the demand for RF power semiconductors globally.

The prime factor that drives the global market of RF power semiconductor devices includes the wide employment of wireless networks such as long-term evolution (LTE) and 5G across computing devices. Apart from this, the increasing use of electronic devices such as tablets and smartphones and the intensive adoption of RF power in lighting applications also stimulate the global growth of the market significantly.

Moreover, RF power semiconductors are extensively utilized in cellular and mobile phone applications and these RF devices are fundamental components in all base stations for cellular and mobile wireless infrastructure, which will contribute to fuelling the market expansion in the coming years.

According to Techjury data on IoT insights of 2023, IoT gadgets are anticipated to account for 14.4 billion by 2023 globally, with 27 billion associated by 2025, which will further grow the amount to 25.4 billion IoT devices by 400 dynamic IoT platforms are in utilization, and 5G innovation is anticipated to increment IoT with 1.3 billion memberships by 2023. The rapidly increasing requirement for cellular and mobile wireless will positively impact to the market growth.

RF Power Semiconductor Market Geographical Outlook:

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold a significant RF power semiconductor share.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region owing to the increasing penetration of the 5G network, especially in countries such as Japan, India, and China. Moreover, the rapid urbanization and industrialization such as the consumer electronics industry, and automotive industry in the region will promote the requirement for high-speed connectivity fuelling the demand for RF power semiconductors. The major regional players developing new products are also influencing the region's market expansion.

For instance, in February 2024, Mitsubishi Electric planned to release a prototype of its 6.5W silicon RF high-power MOSFET for commercial handheld two-way radios. This sample, which accomplishes an industry-leading 6.5W yield power from a 3.6V single-cell lithium-ion battery, is anticipated to expand the range and decrease power utilization of commercial radio hardware. The commercial radio industry is anticipated to design higher-power items utilizing these batteries, which are less costly than traditional 7.2V batteries.

Reasons for buying this report::



Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub- segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Key Attributes: