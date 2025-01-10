(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Car - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis reveals a robust growth trajectory for the global new energy car market, with prognostications estimating that it will expand to a value of US$1.84 trillion by 2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.12%. This surge is attributed to a combination of factors, including the escalation of initiatives worldwide to reduce carbon emissions and the consequent bolstering of infrastructural capabilities conducive to the proliferation of new energy vehicles (NEVs).

APAC Region Projected to Undergo Significant Growth

Geographical analysis forecasts the Asia-Pacific region to display substantial growth in the upcoming years due to increased governmental funding aimed at escalating the sales of electric vehicles. North America and Europe are also expected to maintain considerable market shares, bolstered by established infrastructures and stringent pollution reduction policies. These trends showcase the global commitment to fostering sustainable transportation solutions and transitioning towards greener technologies.

Market Drivers and Geographical Outlook

With environmental concerns at the forefront, governments are driving market growth through the implementation of eco-conscious policies. The emphasis on consumer preference, combined with socio-economic factors, further strengthens the case for the robust adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. These dynamics reflect the significant market potential and the multitude of growth opportunities for enterprises operating within the global new energy vehicles landscape.

The study provides a comprehensive understanding of the market drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape, essential for stakeholders and businesses navigating the evolving terrain of the new energy vehicles market. The insights offered underscore the ongoing shift in the automotive sector towards more sustainable and efficient transportation methods as part of the broader move to mitigate the impact on the environment.

