The growing traffic congestion in countries has negatively impacted the scale of owning private vehicles, which is accelerating the demand and usage of e-hailing services. Further, the upsurge in internet penetration in coordination with the growing technological advancements has potentially propelled the market expansion. According to the World Population Review, around 4.9 billion individuals worldwide were actively using the Internet in 2022, which accounts for 69% of the total population and a yearly rise of 4% in new Internet users.



Additionally, according to Our World Data report on Urbanization, the urban population is rising at a higher rate and is estimated to rise from 4.38 billion in 2022 to 5.17 billion by 2030. Further, urban regions are predicted to become the home of over two-thirds of the world's population by 2050, with urban area shares estimated to rise largely across all nations. This increase will demand more convenient and affordable transportation options, contributing to a rise in the market.

Furthermore, the increased consumer convenience with easy mobility options provided through e-hailing has made mobility companies expand their services through investments and new launches in other regions.

Global e-hailing market drivers

Rising traffic congestion is expected to bolster the demand for the e-hailing market.

The growing number of vehicles on the road, improper public transport availability, and poor driving habits are some of the common causes of traffic congestion. Growing population coupled with rapid urbanization are expected to further increase the scale of traffic congestion, especially in major countries such as the USA, India, and China. According to the World Bank's data, in 2022, India's urban population stood at 508.37 million, while China also recorded a rise in its urban population to 897.58 million in 2022.

Moreover, according to the ACEA report on World new motor vehicle registrations of May 2023, India had a constant increase of 24.1%, with 4,741 new vehicle units registered in 2022, a rise from 3,820 units in 2021. In addition, about 82 million motor vehicles are sold worldwide every year. The European Union accounted for 13.3% of all motor vehicle registrations, with about 11 million new vehicles sold yearly.

In addition, e-hailing enables passengers to travel from their homes to workplaces and vice-versa at a much lower rate and greater convenience. Owing to this, the need to use personal transport for traveling is expected to witness slow growth, thereby reducing the overall number of personal vehicles on the road and reducing traffic congestion. Such benefits provided by e-hailing will positively impact the market demand in major economies such as India and China.

Global e-hailing market geographical outlook

Geography-wise, the market of Global e-hailings is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The growth of e-hailing services in developed economies such as the United States will be impacted in a significant manner with increased adoption of the internet and higher proliferation of devices such as smartphones. Further, the rising demand for on-demand services serves as a perfect substitute for customers who look for alternatives to rental cars or other traditional modes. Therefore, this will result in lucrative prospects for ride-sharing across the country till the projected period.

Furthermore, efforts by major companies to develop sustainable modes of transportation, such as electric vehicles on their e-hailing platforms, are likely to emerge as a key trend in upcoming years. For instance, in 2022, Uber tripled the number of electric vehicles on its riding platform in regards to its milestone of connecting 31 million unique riders with a ride inelectric vehicles. This also aligns with the company's commitment to emerge as a zero-emission mobility platform in North America and Europe regions by 2040.

Moreover, in 2024, Minneapolis, United States, announced a deal with Uber and Lyft related to an increase in driver wages and improved working conditions. Such interventions will attract more drivers to participate in e-hailing platforms, thereby expanding services for customers.

Additionally, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association's estimate, the new vehicle share in total dealership sales in the country has increased and reached 53.6% in 2023 compared to 49.7% in 2022. With the rise in new vehicle ownership across the country, e-hailing services in the country will expand, contributing to market growth until the forecast period.

Nonetheless, with the growth of EV popularity, the e-hailing market will get a boost in the country with greater integration of EVs into ride-hailing fleets, thereby catering to the needs of environment-conscious customers. For instance, Tesla vehicles such as Model 3 and Model Y are known to be the most preferred choice among e-hailing companies mainly due to their inclusion of advanced technological features.

