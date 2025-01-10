(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Capacitors and other Battery Supercapacitor Hybrids: Markets, Technology, 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Battery-supercapacitor hybrids BSH and the analysis predicts over $10 billion yearly sales within 20 years.

What do thermonuclear reactors, electromagnetic weapons, earthmoving machines and smart meters have in common? They all use lithium-ion capacitors LIC, something between a supercapacitor and a battery and often the best of both worlds.

Their importance is often missed by confusing terms like hybrid supercapacitor and superbattery, but the world is going their way, an example being artificial intelligence data centers becoming power and reliability-oriented. Consequently, they appear there as safer, longer lived, uninterrupted power supplies that act and recover faster. While they will not match the market size of metal ion batteries, they will overtake supercapacitors.

This commercially-oriented report is both lucid and thorough, involving:

6 SWOT appraisals, 12 Chapters, 30 Forecast lines 2025-2045, 30 Key conclusions, 107 New infograms, over 116 Companies and 153 best research papers from 2023/4 reviewed.

The Executive summary and conclusions (38 pages) is sufficient in itself including roadmaps and those 30 forecasts.

Chapter 2. Covers "Battery supercapacitor hybrids BSH: introduction to need, toolkit and manufacture" in 25 pages putting them in context of all evolving storage with many examples including e-bikes, wind turbines, trains, trams. Learn the chemistry and structure involved in tailoring them to be supercapacitor-like, battery-like or something in-between because there are commercial successes beginning for all of those options.

Chapter 3 . "Future lithium-ion capacitor design and competitive position" takes 25 information-packed pages to reveal these specific constructions from the smallest electronics components to heavy engineering. Here are the issues and new market to be addressed.

Chapter 4. "Other metal-ion capacitors design and progress: Lead-ion, nickel-ion, potassium-ion, sodium-ion, zinc-ion capacitors", in 20 pages clarifies the best research and targetted markets for these with much advance in 2024. Why most work on sodium-ion capacitors? Why is nickel-ion capacitor NIC, particularly with cobalt receiving equal attention? Why considerable work on potassium-ion and zinc-ion capacitors? Involvement of graphene?

15 pages of Chapter 5. "Other emerging chemistries for battery-supercapacitor hybrid storage" concerns wild cards such as Zeolite Ionic Frameworks, MXene and MOFs composites for BSH and the relevance of metal alloys and manganese compounds.

After these simpler chapters, you are ready for the dep dive of Chapter 6. "Emerging materials employed with 2024, 2023 research pipeline analysis" going closely into electrodes, electrolytes and membranes in 50 pages with a flood of new research analysed and many infograms clarifying choices and trends.

Because BSH can be tailored to such a wide range of size and performance, the emerging applications and competitive positioning needs careful investigation and that is provided in Chapter 7 .

Emerging BSH markets : basic trends and best prospects compared between energy, vehicles, aerospace, military, electronics, other. This is 11 pages because many applications have already been covered and more lie ahead.

Chapter 8. Energy sector emerging BSH markets (49 pages) reveals an extraordinary breadth of opportunity from recent adoption for the Japan Tokamak thermonuclear reactor, wind turbines and many uses in grids and microgrids, even electric vehicle fast chargers. This survey also includes supercapacitor applications likely to switch to BSH, initially LIC.

Chapter 9. "Emerging land vehicle and marine applications: automotive, bus, truck train, off-road construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, material handling, boats, ships" (50 pages) is equally broad in reach.

Chapter 10. Emerging applications in 6G Communications, electronics and small electrics (29 pages) is mainly revealing opportunities for small LIC.

Chapter 11 , "Emerging military and aerospace applications" (20 pages) often involves hand-held to very large equipment, even aircraft.

Chapter 12 . "116 BSH (including LIC), supercapacitor, pseudocapacitor, CSH companies assessed in 10 columns and 112 pages" looks at most supercapacitor manufacturers because they are either making LIC or eyeing that opportunity. With many pictures, parameters and news items, you can see the commercial activities and objectives in detail.

Here are some of the questions answered:



Gaps in the market?

Next winners and losers?

Full list of technology options?

SWOT appraisals by technology?

Evolving market needs 2025-2045?

Where should research be redirected?

Market forecasts by technology 2025-2045?

Deep analysis of research advances in 2024?

What follows LIC of the BSH choices and why?

Technology readiness and potential improvement?

Market drivers and forecasts of background parameters?

Potential winners and losers by company and technology?

Detailed technology parameter comparisons with comment?

Detailed appraisal of all the leading proponents and their strategies? New applications and technology milestones in roadmaps by year 2025-2045?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Energy storage toolkit

1.5 13 Primary conclusions: BSH markets including LIC

1.6 Infogram: the most impactful market needs

1.7 Infogram: relative commercial significance of BSH and pseudocapacitors 2024-2044

1.8 Some market propositions and uses of EDLC and BSH including LIC 2024-2044

1.9 Technology uses by applicational sector for EDLC vs BSH - examples

1.10 Analysis of supply and potential of LIC and EDLC for large devices

1.11 18 primary conclusions: technologies and manufacturers

1.12 Infogram: the energy density-power density, life, size and weight compromise

1.13 How strategies to require less storage make BSH more adoptable

1.14 How research needs redirecting: 5 columns, 7 lines

1.17 BSH and EDLC research activity by country and technology 2024

1.18 SWOT appraisals and roadmap 2025-2045

1.19 Roadmap of market-moving BSH events - technologies, industry and markets 2025-2045

1.20 Battery supercapacitor hybrids: forecasts by 30 lines 2025-2045

2. Battery supercapacitor hybrids BSH: introduction to need, toolkit and manufacture

2.1 Energy storage toolkit

2.2 Energy storage market

2.3 Introduction to technology optimisation and technology competition issues

2.4 34 parameters for LIC, Li-ion battery and supercapacitor compared

2.5 LIC formats compared with adjacent technologies

2.6 Further reading

3. Future lithium-ion capacitor design and competitive position

3.1 Overview

3.2 Design issues

3.3 Analysis of research advances through 2024

3.4 Examples of patents

3.5 Further reading Research report putting LIB in supercapacitor context

4. Other metal-ion capacitors design and progress: Lead-ion, nickel-ion, potassium-ion, sodium-ion, zinc-ion capacitors

4.1 Overview

4.2 Lead ion capacitors: history, rationale , research

4.3 Nickel-ion capacitors: advances in 2024

4.4 Potassium-ion capacitors: advances in 2024

4.5 Sodium-ion capacitors: advances in 2024

4.5 Zinc-ion capacitors: advances in 2024

5. Other emerging chemistries for battery-supercapacitor hybrid storage

5.1 Overview

5.2 Rationale

5.3 Research pipeline

6. Emerging materials employed with 2024, 2023 research pipeline analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Factors influencing key supercapacitor parameters driving sales

6.3 Materials choices in general

6.4 Strategies for improving supercapacitors

6.5 Significance of graphene in supercapacitors and variants

6.6 Other 2D and allied materials for supercapacitors with examples of research

6.7 Research on supercapacitor electrode materials and structures in 2024

6.8 Research on supercapacitor electrode materials and structures in 2026

6.9 Important examples from earlier

6.10 Electrolytes for supercapacitors and variants

6.11 Membrane difficulty levels and materials used and proposed

6.12 Reducing self-discharge: great need, little research

7. Emerging BSH markets: basic trends and best prospects compared between energy, vehicles, aerospace, military, electronics, other

7.1 Implications for the market 2025-2045

7.2 Overview

7.3 Relative commercial significance of supercapacitor variants 2025-2045

7.4 Market propositions of the most-promising supercapacitor families 2025-2045

7.5 Mismatch between market potential and sizes made

7.6 Analysis of supply and potential for large devices

8. Energy sector emerging BSH markets

8.1 Overview: poor, modest and strong prospects 2024-2044

8.2 Thermonuclear power

8.3 Less-intermittent grid electricity generation: wave, tidal stream, elevated wind

8.4 Beyond-grid supercapacitors: large emerging opportunity

8.5 Hydro power

9. Emerging land vehicle and marine applications: automotive, bus, truck train, off-road construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, material handling, boats, ships

9.1 Overview of supercapacitor use in land transport

9.2 On-road applications face decline but off-road vibrant

9.3 How the value market for supercapacitors and their variants in land vehicles will move from largely on-road to largely off-road

9.4 Emerging vehicle and allied designs with large supercapacitors

9.5 Tram and trolleybus regeneration and coping with gaps in catenary

9.6 Material handling (intralogistics) supercapacitors

9.7 Mining and quarrying uses for large supercapacitors

9.8 Research relevant to large supercapacitors in vehicles

9.9 Large supercapacitors for trains and their trackside regeneration

9.10 Marine use of large supercapacitors and the research pipeline

10. Emerging applications in 6G Communications, electronics and small electrics

10.1 Overview

10.2 Substantial growing applications for small BSH and supercapacitors

10.3 BSH and supercapacitors in wearables, smart watches, smartphones, laptops and similar devices

10.4 6G Communications: new BSH market from 2030

10.5 Asset tracking growth market

10.6 Battery support and back-up power supercapacitors

10.7 Hand-held terminals BSH and supercapacitors

10.8 Internet of Things nodes, wireless sensors and their energy harvesting modes with BSH and supercapacitors

10.9 Peak power for data transmission, locks, solenoid activation, e-ink update, LED flash

10.10 Smart meters

10.11 Spot welding

11. Emerging military and aerospace applications

11.1 Overview

11.2 Military applications: electrodynamic and electromagnetic weapons now a strong focus

11.3 Military applications: unmanned aircraft, communication equipment, radar, plane, ship, tank, satellite, guided missile, munition ignition, electromagnetic armour

11.4 Aerospace: satellites, More Electric Aircraft MEA and other growth opportunities

12. 116 BSH (including LIC), supercapacitor, pseudocapacitor, CSH companies assessed in 10 columns and 112 pages

12.1 Analysis of metrics from the comparison of 116 companies

12.2 116 supercapacitor, pseudocapacitor and BSH (including LIC) manufacturers assessed in 10 columns across 108 pages

